Ecotones (merging habitats) such as meadows in the middle of forests, rivers flowing through deserts, and lakes appearing in the middle of grasslands, draw a wide array of wildlife because the converging environments attract species from both kinds of habitats. So, which species might appear when a wetland is created in the middle of a pine/juniper forest originally void of any lakes or streams? Jacques Marsh is the place to find the answer. A wide variety of plants, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, and insects inhabit this human-made ecotone.
If there was no water source in the first place, how can there be a wetlands? Jacques Marsh, located just north of Pinetop/Lakeside, is a great solution to what was beginning to become a major pollution problem in this area. In the 1970’s, it was determined that surface and ground water were being contaminated by sewage, thus the Pinetop Lakeside Sanitary District was formed.
The U.S. Forest Service and the Arizona Game and Fish Department joined in the effort and together the agencies created a practical method for treating wastewater. The initial plan was to provide a wetland which would simultaneously filter the reclaimed water and provide habitat for waterfowl. Now, some 40 years later, this recycling system in the middle of 130+ acres of forest with several ponds and numerous nesting islands, continues to reclaim our wastewater and has matured into a habitat supporting not only waterfowl, but a rousing combination of other animals and plants as well. Specialists from the Arizona Game and Fish Department manage the wetlands on an ongoing basis.
It’s always fun to see who might be lurking around the ponds or in the marshy environment itself. Like everything else here on the Mountain, it depends on the season, and I’m here on a glorious early spring day to check it out. Two weeks ago I had elk coming through my property as they are moving back to higher elevations now that weather is warming, and yesterday a robin was singing its heart out in the early morning when I stepped outside to get more wood for my fireplace, so I’m pretty sure the voices of Jacques Marsh will be tuned up for their spring vocal repertoire.
As soon as I park and get out of my vehicle by the first pond, I can hear frogs and red-winged blackbirds. The blending sounds are indeed indicators of water just beyond the bank. I quietly and slowly walk up the wet embankment to peek over the edge to see who might show themselves. I hear other sounds and quickly hunker down, muddy as it is. I’m delightfully surprised by a flock of white-faced ibis wading and feeding in the shallow water. I slowly rise up enough to peek over the bank. In a deep cloud shadow, these tall waders look black until the fast-moving curtain scoots across the sky and the sun emerges. The ibis momentarily burst into the air, their muted iridescent colors showing in sunlight, then land again back in the shallows. These migratory waders are passing through on their northward journey to breeding territories. I’m surprised at how noisy they are. Could their ongoing chatter full of grunts and groans mimic excited travelers sharing their thoughts and feelings about their journey? They seem pleased to be here and take the time to bathe and meticulously preen feathers to keep them in perfect condition for the continuation of their northbound excursion. I don’t want to frighten them off by moving away from the cover of the bank so I watch and listen for awhile then decide to back away slowly and leave them in peace.
I drive to the next pond, and as I go through the gate, I again hear frogs. The peepers are leading the chorus and the bull frogs keep the beat with their deep bass pulse. Peepers always seem to hide from me, but the huge bull frogs should be easy enough to spot.
Some waterfowl are feeding way down the waterway, but none are on this southern end so I climb up over the bank and look through the shallows for the amphibians who are quiet now. I see movement along the gravelly shallow edge. It is a small snake. They are quite skilled at going from land to water and can swim while keeping their heads above the waterline. This one slithers away across the pebbled shoreline and through the reeds.
Down the way I see a bullfrog. He appears gigantic sitting in about a half an inch of water. All is quiet now that I have disturbed them. I quietly stand still and wait. Finally the peepers all get some signal and simultaneously strike up the chorus. Hard as I search, I cannot spot one.
The bank is full of wet heavy clay and I quickly determine that this is not the day to walk around the pond. My boots are already muddy enough. I decide to drive to the far end and see if I can find a place to observe without the sticky clay. This elongated pond is is about two tenths of a mile long. As I slowly creep down the road, I spot a kestrel perched on the top of a juniper. It is a male falcon, our smallest raptor, about the size of a mourning dove. He is adorned with a rufous back and tail, slate-grey wings, buff colored breast with black spots, and two dark teardrops on a white face.
I’m nearing the end of the pond and before I pull off the road to park, I notice movement among the junipers on the west side. I wait and watch. A cow elk and her yearling calf amble out into the open. The elk in my yard two weeks ago still had scraggly-looking coats of fur, but these two are sleek and ready for warmer weather. This human-made ecotone is rich with wildlife on land and in the air and water, all ready for springtime action.
As I approach the north end of the pond, I scan the shrubby land adjacent to it with my binoculars and spot a western kingbird, most easily distinguished from the Cassin’s kingbird by the white outer tail feathers. He is perched on a dead shrub from which he swoops down for an insect and then returns to the same bare branch.
I pull off the dirt road and park with my window open to listen for awhile. It’s quiet at first, then I hear red-winged and yellow-headed blackbirds. Frogs finally join the symphony. Finally I get out of the car and immediately hear barks from prairie dogs, then silence. I find a stretch of higher gravelly ground out of the mud and approach the northern edge of the shallow water. I scan the tules and spot a bird flitting among the stalks, then I hear a witchity, witchity call and know it is a common yellowthroat, a marshland warbler. I focus with my telephoto lens, but just as I zero in on him, he flits to the next tule. I chase him through my lens for some time and finally he pops up right in front of me and pauses just barely long enough for me to focus and click.
I find a relatively dry place to sit and watch for awhile. The yellow throat stays active among the tule stalks. My attention drifts off to observe a four-spotted dragonfly, one of the first insects to show up in spring. It comes forth in three stages: first as eggs laid in the water, then as nymphs who live under water until spring when they finally emerge into the third stage as mature dragonflies, is the phase we typically see. Although this insect has been on the earth for over 300,000 years, it lives the shortest amount of time in its final stage which, of course, is its most recognizable form.
I observe the drangonfly’s stunning beauty for awhile and then another small bird, less colorful than the yellow throat, lands on another tule stem close to me. It’s an orange crowned warbler. It is an inhabitant of the brushy habitat around the marsh. This pale olive-yellow warbler nests on the ground and seldom shows its orange crown.
Now that I have been quiet for awhile, prairie dogs pop up from numerous mounds of dirt with tunnels into the banks of the pond. This is the Gunnison prairie dog, the smallest of 5 species in our state and is typically a grassland critter. This colony has found a paradise. Water and grasses abound. One sits on its haunches on a boulder and watches me, its front feet displaying long claws. It came well equipped with the tools it needs to dig tunnels for its underground home. Front and back entrances assure its safety. Although some may think they are a disruption to the earth, prairie dog tunnels actually benefit the habitat by aerating the soil and increasing water penetration.
We humans are the ones who have done the most to disrupt the earth. Many of our actions have been harmful and others not so much. Jacques Marsh is a disruption to the historic landscape, but it didn’t come into being without knowledge and expert consideration of possible consequences. As a part of nature, we will always cause disturbances, but to do so with awareness of all life, like here at this marsh, is a precious gift. This project not only solved a problem we were creating, but also provided a home for many species of wildlife and a place for us to enjoy them all.
Mother Nature provides everything we need if we work with her. To revere and respect her ways even though it may mean changing some of ours, always turns out to be for the benefit of us all.
I am most grateful to Kathleen Varho for providing me with the opportunity to write this column for the last three years. My last article with her sponsorship will be April 24.
Barbara Davis is a published author on books about birds of the Southwest. She grew up on a cattle ranch in southeastern Arizona and now lives in a cabin surrounded by nature and wildlife in the White Mountains. “My deepest gratitude goes to Kathleen Varhol who graciously sponsors this column in loving memory of her parents, Clarence & Elizabeth Ramel, who loved and appreciated nature.”
