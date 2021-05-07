It turns out that when you’re planning your garden there are two factors that determine success or failure: insect pests and other plants that are actually enemies.
Who would have thought that some plants don’t grow well next to another plant? Don’t they all get along and grow together? No!
There is actually a social order among plants in the garden. There are plants that grow well together and enhance each other. There are plants that inhibit their neighbor’s growth or negatively affect their flavor.
All plants compete for some of the same nutrients and they definitely compete for water. There are, however, the protectors and enhancers, and there are the enemies that steal energy.
Now it’s up to the gardener to be the referee and learn the negatives and positives within the plant families.
For instance, beans and any member of the alium family, such as garlic, onions, chives, shallots and leeks are definite enemies. Aliums stunt the growth of legumes. The only time they become good companions is in a delicious recipe.
Tomatoes and basil love each other in and out of the garden. But tomatoes and potatoes are garden enemies even though they are both in the night shade family.
Don’t plant basil next to rue, a fellow herb. There’s no brotherly love in that plot.
Tomatoes and corn are not good neighbors in the garden because they compete for the same nutrients in the soil.
Not only that, both attract the tomato hornworm as well as certain types of fungi, and this can cause the mass extinction of the both crops.
So, it’s best to give each crop its own growing area and match each up with good companions.
Tomatoes grow well with lettuce, cucumber, parsley, pepper and onions (all alium family crops). This is a making of a great salad or salsa.
Let corn stay in the Three Sister Planting Group where it has flourished for centuries. This age-old Native American grouping involves growing corn, beans and squash or pumpkin together.
The corn stalks grow upward and create support for vining beans. Legumes fix nitrogen into the soil that supports the corn and is also a heavy nitrogen feeder.
The squash grows rapidly and provides shade and blocks weeds from growing. Meanwhile, as the three sisters grow, they enhance each other’s flavor.
Cucumbers can absorb flavors of strong herbs such as sage, rosemary and basil. If you don’t want other flavors in your cukes, keep them separate from strong-tasting herbs until you mix them in a salad. Be sure and provide a trellis for cucumber climbing vines. They need support to help prevent rotting in wet soil.
Plants helping plants
Roses and garlic: The garlic bulbs help to repel rose pests.
Marigolds and melons: Certain marigold varieties control root-eating nematodes.
Cucumbers and nasturtiums: Nasturtiums repel cucumber beetles and the rambling vines serve as a perfect habitat for predatory insects.
Cabbage and dill: Cabbages support dill plants while the dill attracts parasitoid wasps that control cabbage worms by laying eggs on the worms so their larvae will hatch and feed on the worm host.
Corn and beans: Beans attract beneficial insects that prey on corn pests such as leafhoppers, fall armyworms and leaf beetles. The corn stalks also serve as a trellis for vining beans.
Lettuce and tall flowers: Tall flowers provide shade for lettuces. Lettuce is a relatively cool weather plant and needs partial shade during the hot summer months.
