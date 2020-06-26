When you’re an Okie, you do a few gardening things differently in the White Mountains.
Peggy and Richard Subia have been members of the garden for about five years, transplants from Weatherford, Okla., and they’re still learning how to adapt to the many nuances that affect gardening here.
In Oklahoma, the growing season is much longer, the temperature is moderate, and the soil is loamy. Perfect! Up here, the growing season is short, the temperature fluctuates wildly, and the soil is the most imperfect soil you ever want to drop a seed in.
Every year the Subias have grown the best corn in the garden and I thought Richard had a secret method since he’s of the Caddo tribe in Oklahoma. History tells us the Caddo were not only architecturally gifted by designing and building beehive-shaped houses on a wood frame, they were also known for developing an extensive maize (corn) agriculture. Upon inquiring, Richard does not have a tribal secret for growing corn, so now we know that it’s simply in his genes.
There is one element that the White Mountains and Oklahoma have in common: wind. Richard and Peggy build their own plastic covered cages to protect the tomatoes and other plants from the wind and cold. Each cage has two layers of plastic and as the weather gets warmer, each cover will be removed. The idea is to protect the plants as the soil absorbs the heat from the sun and provides warmth for the plants at night. Peggy uses tin cans, an Okie gardening trick, to protect young plants from the winds. This method also works really well and provides shelter for young seedlings to develop into healthy plants.
Richard says they approach growing all of their produce through trial and error. Many garden members follow that same path as we all seek the best way to grow healthy, nutritious vegetables. Peggy’s biggest challenge is to grow one of her favorite vegetables: okra. She has tried a number of different varieties for cooler weather but still has not found the right variety yet.
The Subias have found that the White Mountains do not have the immense number of insect pests as they did in Oklahoma. Their primary enemies were grasshoppers. Perhaps the cause is the warmer, more humid weather brought by heavier and more frequent rainfall than we have here. We do share some of the same pests such as the ubiquitous aphid, Mexican bean beetle, squash bug, grub, flea beetle and thrip.
In the end, all gardeners share the same obstacles while gardening, so it really doesn’t matter exactly where you are located. Once you find an ideal spot to dig into the soil and drop seeds, water them and maintain their growth, you’re gardening for better or worse. It’s all trial and error until you happen to find the “sweet spot” — the right combination of elements to successfully grow splendid crops.
Speaking of insect pests, we have introduced a new set of Assassin Bug hatchlings (Zelus renardii) in beds where aphids are showing up. Aphids are attracted to brassicas such as cabbage, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, collard greens and kale. Using Assassin Bugs is our attempt to utilize beneficial insects for Integrated Pest Control rather than spray with insecticidal soaps or oils. IPC is an environmentally pragmatic way to eliminate pests and for us, it’s a big experiment. To be honest, it’s a fascinating way to witness Mother Nature at work—a great learning experience for the children and the adults at the garden.
