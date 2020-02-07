Before the back roads to the high country closed this year because of snow, I made one more trip out to find bighorn sheep in the rutting season. I had already made two trips and was still after that prized footage of the rams holding their infamous head-butting competition. Instead, a scene appeared before me that I will never forget, and I got a unique image of a lone ram who had a story to tell.
The expedition started out to be a quiet day on the ground, but the sky was extremely busy. A large storm had been predicted and indeed, the fast-moving clouds seemed to be bearing lots of moisture. I went by myself and was a little anxious about getting back before the storm hit, so I didn’t dawdle most of the way. I was heading for East Fork and was clear over by Three Forks, driving alongside the long meadow before getting to the bridge, when I saw something moving in the grasses way up ahead of me. As I approached, I realized it was a lone bighorn ram.
Maybe the sheep had moved from the East Fork over here. Was the rest of the herd up ahead as well? I pulled over and glassed the area, especially the mountainside above the stream, looking for more sheep as the ram continued in that direction. I couldn’t spot any others. He was apparently there by himself.
Finally, I crossed the bridge and drove up the hill a short distance above the stream to film him coming toward me. He moved slowly, powerfully and gracefully through the golden grasses. His amber eyes watched me with an intensity that defied my presence. Eventually, he wandered over about 20 feet from the creek, stopped, and scrutinized me.
Even though he was some distance from the stream, his reflection in the water caught my eye, and, with a little repositioning, I zeroed in on it. The ram appeared to be in the depths of the water, and was suddenly staring at me from some other dimension. He looked like he was drowning. In a deeply profound silent language, the reflection spoke of his species’ near demise. Somehow the scene reminded me of my own near-death experience when I was 10 years old, an unforgettable memory I still ponder. People worked hard to bring me back to life, and so it also was—years ago—with this wild species.
Over-hunting and disease carried by domestic sheep, brought bighorn sheep to near-extinction in the late 1800’s. Later, hunting laws were changed and domestic livestock were more confined. As a result, the bighorn sheep were saved and the herds increased.
Then, in 2011 in the Wallow Fire, ten rams from this immediate area were killed in the hot flames as they tried to escape by running up the mountain. Fast as they were, they couldn’t outrun the raging fire. Soon after the inferno was under control, people jumped into action. Translocation projects brought more rams in to impregnate the ewes in time to birth a new generation that same year.
As a result, one whole generation was saved. The ram I just filmed was one of those relocated as evidenced by the blue tag on his ear.
With help from people who saw a need, this species is back among the thriving. As I watched, the ram slowly moved away from the stream and his stunning reflection disappeared. He appeared to materialize again and wandered on down the stream. Although I had known the bighorn sheep’s history, the potent message projected through this image of resurrection filled me with hope for the rest of life on this planet. We can change our ways and avoid extinction when we put insightful efforts into it.
I reluctantly left the ram to his peaceful surroundings and headed on to East Fork. A small herd of ewes and lambs was again beside the road just above the stream. No rams were with them. I watched for awhile then decided to drive the length of the canyon to see if I could spot more of them on the mountainside. No sheep, but near the end of the canyon, I could hear a chainsaw. I pulled up to some guys standing by two trucks and trailers. They were clearing debris from the forest so that if fire came to this area it could pass through without destroying everything. Indeed, we mountain folks are trying our best to correct past errors and protect life.
I turned around and when I drove back to the ewes and lambs, more had come down the mountain to join them. Over forty animals grazed on the slopes about fifty yards above the road. Five rams were among the herd now and I settled in to watch, hoping finally to see some head-butting action.
Following each other around and sizing each other up seemed to be the name of the rams’ game for awhile. Just as two rams were staring each other down, sending messages in silent communication and finally lowering and shaking their heads toward each other, a loud truck came rushing up behind me with a trailer and ATV. The driver jammed on the brakes, jumped out of the truck, whistled and yelled something. The sheep bolted up the mountain. A dog with a radio collar and antenna came out of nowhere and ran to the man. They both got in the truck and the guy peeled off down the road seemingly unconcerned that he had just ruined the video footage of the year! I’m not even sure he saw the sheep. Humph!
I was determined not to let one thoughtless person ruin my day so I settled in again to watch and wait. I was still so thrilled with my Three Forks image that I couldn’t stay disgruntled long. Besides, the sheep were edging back down toward me and anything could still happen. I needed to stay focused.
Rams were sniffing ewes and eyeing each other, but there was little further interaction among any of them. Lambs stayed close to their moms. One huge ram lay down in the grasses among the pine trees. He appeared to have cataracts because a white film covered his dark pupils. I wondered how he would manage when he was blind. Other rams had horns with jagged ends and one had a broken horn. It looked like a fresh break. Could it have happened recently during head-butting?
The ground action was captivating, but the storm was moving in faster now. As I was getting ready to leave, a mature bald eagle flew down the stream toward us and landed in a nearby pine tree. This was another species brought back from near-extinction by human efforts. I watched him as he perused the stream, hoping to catch a fish.
I sat among the resurrected species of wildlife in East Fork and reminisced about other mistakes we have made and have at least partially corrected. A couple of years ago, I filmed the California condors around Lee’s Ferry. Their numbers had became dangerously low due to lead poisoning from hunters’ bullets. When the condors fed on carrion that had been left behind by hunters, the birds ingested lead and died a hard death. Once that was realized and there was a change in the composition of some ammunition, the scenario began to change. Some insightful people captured the few remaining birds, raised their chicks, and then released them back into the wild. This project continues. Condors only have one chick per year so the comeback is slow.
Condors fly great distances to find dead animals to eat, and a friend and I saw one flying overhead near Vernon a short time back. The huge wingspan and white underwing markings were obvious. What happens in one part of our planet, affects another. With their comeback to the West, they may soon spread out and be a part of our mountain’s clean-up crew along with the turkey vultures. They are, without a doubt, another success story.
There are several different ways we learn about life, including observation, imitation, and insight, but perhaps the most powerful approach is by trial and error. In fact, Mother Earth evolves largely by trial and error. What doesn’t work is cast away while the right combination of things coming together seems to boost life onward. It’s much the same for us humans. The key for us is to recognize what isn’t working and to be willing to do things differently.
A couple of days after my third trip to East Fork, when I was back home and in my cozy cabin with the much needed snow piled a foot high, I pondered those East Fork experiences. I lamented that I still didn’t get that head-butting footage, but the image I got was even more telling.
As we begin a new year, I see this image as a good omen because it portrays an optimistic story. Our planet is in trouble, but this reflective ram shows us we can reverse our actions.
This has to be the year! In recognizing our errors and being willing to change, we can bring our one and only living planet back from the brink of extinction.
Barbara Davis is a published author on books about birds of the Southwest. She grew up on a cattle ranch in southeastern Arizona and now lives in a cabin surrounded by nature and wildlife in the White Mountains. “My deepest gratitude goes to Kathleen Varhol who graciously sponsors this column in loving memory of her parents, Clarence & Elizabeth Ramel, who loved and appreciated nature.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.