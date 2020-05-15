The US Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed designating most of the clear, year-round streams in Rim Country and the White Mountains as critical habitat for either the narrow-headed garter snake or the closely related northern Mexican garter snake.
The designation would require federal agencies to consider how permits for mining, timber harvesting grazing or other federal actions would affect those streams and the snakes they likely contain.
The proposal would protect 19,000 acres for the narrow-headed garter snake and 28,000 for the northern Mexican garter snake in Arizona and New Mexico. The critical habitat in the White Mountains would include most of the headwater streams of the Salt and Gila Rivers. In Rim Country, it would include the East Verde, Tonto Creek, Haigler Creek and others.
Back in 2013, USFWS had proposed 420,000 acres of critical habitat for the two snakes, but never followed through on that proposal. However, the latest proposal includes just 11 percent of the original acreage.
“It’s disappointing that the latest proposal safeguards far less habitat than previously outlined, but we’re relieved these snakes will finally get some protected acreage,” said Jenny Loda, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity. “These two snakes have been close to extinction for years. Safeguarding the riverbanks where they live will also help people and other native wildlife that need healthy waterways.”
The two aquatic garter snakes have lost 90 percent of their historic range and live in a few, isolated pockets in immediate risk of extinction. They spend much of their time underwater, tail coiled around a rock so they can gobble up fish, crayfish and frogs and other underwater prey. They also range along stream banks, basking, mating and laying eggs. They rely on underwater habitat more than any other snake in North America – so they’ve been hard hit by the decline of perhaps 90 percent of Arizona’s riparian areas.
The report on the proposed critical habitat noted that their survival remain linked to a host of also rare and endangered native fish, so the same conditions that make a stream worth protecting for native aquatic species will also benefit the garter snakes. They have suffered steep declines due to the dewatering of many streams, introduced species like spiny bluegills and bullfrogs and the impact of cattle grazing.
Ranchers worry that the designation will introduce one more complication in their use of streams on federal lands within their grazing allotments. The designation of critical habitat could also introduce new complications for mining operations, whose tailings often pollute or even poison downstream riparian areas. It will likely prove less problematic for timber operations – especially the kinds of small-tree, forest restoration efforts that now dominate. Studies show that properly regulated thinning and restoration efforts restore stream flow and improve water quality.
However, environmental groups and biologists have been pushing for stronger protection for the two endangered species of garter snakes for years, through filing objections and lawsuits. More than 80 percent of wildlife species in Arizona rely on riparian areas for some critical portion of their lifestyle – so protecting a steam for the underwater garter snakes effectively protects it for a host of other species.
The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit last year to force the designation of habitat. The US Fish and Wildlife Service then agreed to finalize its critical habitat rule by April 13, 2021, after gathering input from the public.
Preserving the remaining high-quality streams could also benefit the crucial tourism industry in the region. For instance, stream-based recreation in Gila County lures 170,000 visitors annually – about five times the population of county. This generates 3,400 jobs and $387 million in revenue annually, according to a study released recently by Audubon Arizona. Statewide, water-based recreation supports a $13.5-billion industry and 114,000 jobs.
The proposed critical habitat for the northern Mexican garter snake includes a 600-foot-wide corridor along many streams in La Paz, Mohave, Yavapai, Gila, Cochise, Santa Cruz and Coconino county in Arizona plus Grant, Hidalgo and Catron counties in New Mexico. The narrow-headed garter snake also occurs in most of the same counties plus Navajo and Apache counties, generally at higher elevations than its cousin.
The proposal would not designate stream sections running through private land as critical habitat. The US Fish and Wildlife Service has worked to negotiate stewardship agreements with private landowners, hoping to reassure them that the restrictions won’t hinder their livelihood and use of their property. The proposal also omits areas already managed by Arizona Game and Fish, private conservation groups like the Nature Conservancy and federal wildlife management areas where management rules already provide substantial protection.
The proposal comes in the face of a growing number of studies challenging the management of cattle grazing in riparian areas.
Some ranchers have used fencing and seasonal movement of cattle to minimize the impact of grazing on streams. Cattle break down stream banks, contaminate streams with conditions like giardia, and eat streamside vegetation like willows in the spring. Studies have show that streams can substantially recover if grazing cattle are excluded in the spring and aren’t allowed to spend long periods of time impacting the same stretch of stream.
On the other hand, one recent survey of a 143-mile stretch of the Verde River found substantial evidence of damage by cattle along three-quarters of the stream mileage. The survey found cattle widespread along the stream. Some 44 percent of the stream frontage had moderate to severe grazing impacts and just 30 percent showed no damage at all. The study noted that the cattle – some of them feral – are impacting the critical habitat of 14 different endangered species. Generally, the Forest Service does a poor job of enforcing existing restrictions on grazing leases, including maintaining fencing to exclude cattle from streams during certain times of the year, the study concluded.
