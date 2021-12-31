PHOENIX — In a move to further modernize its licensing system, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) will no longer offer traditional paper “book” licenses sold through license dealers beginning Jan. 1.
Many current dealers will continue to sell licenses after Dec. 31, but they will do so through AZGFD’s online purchase system. Some dealers will no longer sell licenses after Dec. 31. See list of license dealers offering electronic license purchases beginning Jan. 1.
As always, customers can also purchase their hunting, fishing or hunt/fish combo licenses online directly at license.azgfd.com/,24/7, or in person at AZGFD offices during normal business hours (8-5 M-F).
There are several benefits to buying your license online:
Ease of use. With just a few clicks of a computer mouse or taps on the screen of a smartphone or tablet, anyone can purchase a license online quickly and easily.
Print your license or save it on your phone. A license purchased online can be printed from your printer, or it can be saved as a photo or PDF to a smartphone. The electronic version is valid if requested by an AZGFD official as long as the license hasn’t expired.
Reprint a lost or misplaced license for free. Lose or misplace a printed license? No worries, you can print a new one from your printer anytime at no charge.
To buy a license online:
Visit https://license.azgfd.com/ and select “Purchase a License.”
If you are an existing customer, log into your portal account with the information requested. If you haven’t previously bought a license through AZGFD, select “Continue as a New Customer” to create a portal account, or select “Continue as a Guest” to buy a license without creating a portal account. It is recommended that you set up a portal account.
Continue through the screens, following the prompts and reading the disclaimers.
Be sure to check the acknowledgement and the “I’m not a robot” box, which provides enhanced online security.
A customer ID number and date of birth is needed to reprint a license. Customers who have lost or forgotten their customer ID number can locate it by either using the new “Customer ID Retrieval Tool” that can be found at www.azgfd.com/license/, or by calling AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Licenses purchased online must be paid for with a credit or debit card (Visa, MasterCard, Discover Card). Licenses purchased at an AZGFD office can be paid for with card, check or cash.
All licenses except short-term are valid for 365 days. License pricing is:
• Resident hunting license – $37
• Resident fishing license – $37
• Resident hunt/fish combo license – $57
• Nonresident fishing license – $55
• Nonresident hunt/fish combo license – $160 (nonresident hunters must buy the combo license)
• Youth hunt/fish combo license for ages 10-17 – $5 (resident or nonresident)
• Short-term hunt/fish combo license – $15/day residents, $20/day nonresidents
• Migratory bird stamps ($5) are available for purchase online, at AZGFD offices, or at license dealers (see list of license dealers offering electronic license purchases beginning Jan. 1).
For general license information, visit https://www.azgfd.com/license/.
Licenses for Community Fishing discontinued
PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has announced it will no longer offer Community Fishing licenses for sale beginning Jan. 1.
Over roughly the last eight years, the hugely popular Community Fishing Program (CFP) has expanded from 21 waters to 49 waters, which are located in 23 communities throughout the state. All CFP waters are stocked by AZGFD with trout, catfish, or a few other species, depending on time of year.
Anglers who want to fish CFP waters in 2022 will either need to have a General Fishing license or Combination Hunt/Fish license, or purchase one once their Community Fishing license expires in 2022.
“General Fishing and Combination Hunt/Fish licenses offer greater value than the Community Fishing license alone,” said Aquatic Wildlife Branch Chief Julie Carter. “Anglers not only get the increased opportunities of the expanded CFP, but also the opportunity to fish nearly 80 other public waters in Arizona that are regularly stocked by AZGFD as well as the other streams and lakes throughout the state with self-sustaining sport fish populations.”
Community Fishing licenses can still be purchased through Dec. 31 and are valid for one year from date of purchase at designated CFP waters.
Anglers who had typically purchased Community Fishing licenses have been moving over to General or Combo licenses in recent years. Since 2014, Community Fishing license sales have declined by over 80%.
Residents pay only $37 for a General Fishing license ($55 for nonresidents) as opposed to $24 for the Community Fishing license, and have fishing privileges at all public waters in Arizona, including CFP waters. Combination Hunt/Fish licenses are $57 for residents and $160 for nonresidents.
Fishing is a great way to spend time outdoors with family and friends and can also help reduce a family’s food costs, especially now that the prices for food and other goods have increased. A $37 fishing license that is valid for 365 days costs roughly the same as 5 pounds of store-bought catfish fillets ($7.49 a pound), or 3.5 pounds of trout fillets ($10.99 a pound). It could easily pay for itself with a single day of fishing.
For more information about the Community Fishing Program, visit https://www.azgfd.com/fishing/community/.
