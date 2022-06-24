PHOENIX — The Wildlife for Tomorrow Foundation will honor the 2022 class of inductees into the Arizona Outdoor Hall of Fame at the annual Hall of Fame banquet on Aug. 20.
The event will be held at the Hilton Resort at the Peak, 7677 N. 16th St. in Phoenix.
Cinda Howard, of Eagar, is a well-known Arizona fly-fishing guide who has been featured in numerous fly-fishing books and articles and has held leadership positions with several angling organizations.
She has worked with AZGFD on Introduction to Fly Fishing videos, led trips throughout the West and spent considerable time teaching people the sport of fly fishing.
Dr. Tom Boggess III, of Camp Verde, is a retired veterinarian and long-time outdoorsman who has been involved with wildlife organizations for more than five decades. He was heavily involved in fundraising for wildlife projects, participated in and provided veterinary care on many sheep and pronghorn captures and mentored countless young sportsmen.
Joe Miller, of Payson, has been a driving force behind many fisheries’ conservation projects in Rim Country, northern Arizona and the White Mountains. He has been a tireless advocate for watershed protection, trout conservation, native trout recovery, stream improvement work and forest health.
Bill Winter (deceased) made a huge positive impact on Arizona and the nation before his passing in 1975 at the age of 52. His passion for the outdoors and acute business acumen led to leadership roles in the Arizona Wildlife Federation and eventually to the presidency of the 3 million-member National Wildlife Federation in 1972.
The Mule Deer Foundation works tirelessly toward improving the well-being of wildlife in Arizona and the West. The organization has 11 chapters in Arizona, partially funds two biologists shared with AZGFD, conducts youth hunt camps, provides volunteers for various wildlife projects and raises funds for habitat improvement efforts.
The Aug. 20 banquet will include a social hour, auction, dinner and the awards ceremony. To purchase banquet tickets or for information on sponsorship opportunities, visit www.wildlifefortomorrow.org/halloffame and scroll down to the appropriate links.
The Arizona Outdoor Hall of Fame was developed in 1998 by the Wildlife for Tomorrow Foundation to honor those who have made significant contributions to Arizona’s wildlife, the welfare of its natural resources and the state’s outdoor heritage. Previous inductees include the likes of Sen. Barry Goldwater, Congressman Mo Udall, sports writer Ben Avery, outdoor writer Bob Hirsch, the Phoenix Herpetological Society, Sen. John McCain and many other men, women and organizations that have served selflessly and continuously worked for the success of conservation of Arizona’s precious wildlife resources.
Wildlife for Tomorrow is an independent nonprofit organization that exists to accelerate and magnify the impact of the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s mission to conserve and protect Arizona’s wildlife and provide safe, ethical outdoor recreation.
For more information, visit www.wildlifefortomorrow.org/take-action.
Did you know?
Wildlife for Tomorrow is the official philanthropic partner of the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Wildlife for Tomorrow provides a way for people who are passionate about the outdoors and wildlife conservation to give back to the places that have given so much joy. Subscribe to Wildlife for Tomorrow to learn about the many ways you can contribute to conservation efforts.
Grants available for development of new hunters, anglers
PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is accepting applications for $75,000 in annual grant funding for local sportsmen’s organizations to provide public, mentored projects that are focused on the progressive development of new hunters and anglers.
The Local Sportsmen’s Group grants program places a high priority on projects that involve the pursuit or harvest of fish or wildlife with a valid license (and any necessary hunt permit-tag) and are geared toward participants who have the appropriate experience and skill levels relevant to a particular project.
Grants will be awarded through a competitive application process. Applications and instructions are available at www.azgfd.gov/LSG. Applications must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. on July 12.
“This grant program continues to provide much-needed funding for Arizona’s conservation organizations to connect with the public through quality, mentored projects at a time when there’s a huge demand for traditional outdoor and wildlife recreation like hunting and fishing,” said Doug Burt, AZGFD’s recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) manager.
“The projects from these funds, and the efforts of these community groups, return far more in value than the grant dollars would on their own by providing education about safe and ethical hunting and fishing and how sportsmen play an important role in wildlife conservation.”
There is no cost to Arizona taxpayers for this grant program. Game and Fish does not receive any of the state’s general tax funds and operates under a user-pay, public-benefit model. The grant program is an investment in the continuance of wildlife conservation efforts and outdoor recreation participation in Arizona.
To learn more about how hunters, anglers, shooters and boaters fund wildlife conservation, visit www.azgfd.com/hunting/wsfr/.
Contest open to photographers
PHOENIX — Do you want to see your photo on the cover of Arizona Wildlife Views’ annual calendar? Do you have a knack for capturing great photos of wildlife? Then you won’t want to miss the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s 16th annual wildlife photo contest.
One best in show and 11 first-place winners will be showcased in the 2023 calendar, which is published in the November-December 2022 issue of Arizona Wildlife Views. The best-in-show photo is published on the calendar’s cover, and as one of the photos representing a month.
We’re partnering with Arizona Highways to provide an easier way to submit photographs. Use the online form at www.arizonahighways.com/photography/photo-contest to submit your Arizona wildlife photos. Each contestant may submit a maximum of three photographs, which must be uploaded as separate submissions through the form.
This contest is for images of Arizona wildlife. All photos must depict wildlife native to and found in Arizona, and all photos must have been taken in Arizona settings.
Review the official rules prior to entering. Entrants are responsible for complying with the official rules or may result in disqualification.
The deadline is 5 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Winners will be announced online at www.azgfd.gov/photocontest and www.arizonahighways.com after Nov. 1.
Arizona offers plenty for wildlife viewing
Wildlife viewing is the activity of watching and enjoying wildlife species in their natural environment. The activity may be as simple as observing a backyard bird feeder, or as adventurous as a moonlit hike through a canyon to watch nocturnal animals scurry about under the cover of dark.
Wildlife viewing opportunities are everywhere and include a variety of animals, some as common as a hummingbird at a backyard feeder, some passing through only briefly on their seasonal migrations, and others so rare that dedicated wildlife watchers spend hours just to catch a glimpse.
Watching wildlife is a lifelong learning experience. It can begin at any age and everyone can participate.
Arizona provides some of the best wildlife viewing opportunities in the nation, with more than 800 animal species and 50 million public acres of natural land to explore.
So, you are bound to witness some spectacular sights in Arizona’s varied landscapes if you know where and when to look, what to look for, and how to look for wildlife in any given habitat.
Upcoming wildlife viewing events
What is the Wildlife Viewing Program?
The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Wildlife Viewing Program provides innovative experiential, family-oriented wildlife viewing activities centered in the outdoors to engage people with wildlife through experienced subject matter experts. This program provides a safe and engaging avenue for novice and experienced wildlife enthusiasts to learn about Arizona’s diverse fauna. The WV Program provides unprecedented access to and expertise about Arizona’s wildlife through various different events and activities. These include, but are not limited to the following:
• Bat nettings
• Bighorn sheep tours
• Bison tours
• Wildlife photography tours
• Virtual speaker series
Learn more about these events
In addition to wildlife viewing events, the WV Program maintains wildlife cams throughout the state, reaching audiences in 40 states and 38 countries. These cams include bats at Cluff Ranch, bald eagles at Lake Pleasant, sandhill cranes at White Water Draw, great-horned owls at White Water Draw, and pupfish at Mesa Community College. Learn more about the wildlife cams
The Wildlife Viewing Program is committed to achieving wildlife conservation by engaging the public in wildlife watching activities and wildlife cams that increase awareness of and appreciation for wildlife conservation and building partnerships and public support for the Department’s unique role in wildlife management. These practices ensure the continued existence of Arizona’s diverse wildlife and habitats by promoting sustainable wildlife viewing practices and satisfying opportunities.
Why watch wildlife?
It can provide a fun and inexpensive activity for the entire family to enjoy together.
It is a relaxing experience that provides a connection to nature.
Observers can gain a better understanding of how wildlife acts in their natural environment, including how they forage for food, where they live and their interactions with other wildlife.
Seeing wildlife can leave a viewer with a positive, unforgettable, and personal experience that they will recall for years to come.
Wildlife viewing provided more than $1.4 billion annually, to Arizona and its communities.
It benefits wildlife through a heightened public awareness of the value of wildlife and habitat, and the need to conserve irreplaceable assets.
• For where to go to view wildlife, go to www.azgfd.com/wildlife/viewing/wheretogo/
• For tips on viewing wildlife, go to www.azgfd.com/wildlife/viewing/viewing-tips/
• For upcoming wildlife viewing events, go to www.register-ed.com/programs/arizona/186-world-of-wonder
