PHOENIX — The deadline to submit nominations for the 2021 Arizona Game and Fish Commission Awards is Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. The awards recognize Arizonans who have contributed significantly to the conservation of the state’s wildlife, its outdoor heritage, and the mission of the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
There are 12 award categories (see list below). Nominations may include individuals, organizations, clubs, foundations or government agencies. Arizona Game and Fish Department employees are not eligible for nomination.
To submit a nomination, download and complete a nomination form and return by email to sbernal@azgfd.gov or by mail to Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn: Shay Bernal, Director’s Office, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85028.
The commission will select the 2021 Commission Award recipients at its Sept. 24, 2021 meeting. The awards will be presented at the annual Arizona Game and Fish Commission Awards Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort, 11111 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85020.
2021 AWARD CATEGORIES
AWARD OF EXCELLENCE:
Any individual, group, organization, club, foundation, or agency that has excelled in efforts to benefit wildlife, wildlife habitats, or programs of the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
YOUTH CONSERVATIONIST OF THE YEAR:
Any individual, 18 years of age or younger, who has excelled in efforts to benefit wildlife and the mission of the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
MEDIA OF THE YEAR:
Any media source (radio, television, magazine, newsletter, or periodical) that has published articles or materials beneficial to public interest about wildlife or wildlife-related topics and the mission of the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
CONSERVATION ORGANIZATION OF THE YEAR:
Any organization, group, foundation, or agency that has excelled in efforts to enhance the welfare of wildlife, wildlife-related recreation, and the mission of the Game and Fish Department.
CONSERVATIONIST OF THE YEAR:
Any individual, not associated with a professional agency, who has excelled in efforts to enhance, conserve, and manage wildlife or their habitats.
NATURAL RESOURCE PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR:
Any individual who through a professional agency affiliation has excelled in efforts to enhance, conserve, and manage wildlife or their habitats.
VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR:
Any individual who, as a registered volunteer with the Department, has excelled in efforts to support and benefit the mission of the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR:
Any individual whose educational activities have advanced and supported the welfare of wildlife, wildlife-related recreation, or the mission of the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
MENTOR OF THE YEAR:
Any individual who has acted in the role of a mentor and whose efforts have resulted in the promotion and support of future wildlife conservation efforts and the development of future wildlife conservation leaders in Arizona.
ADVOCATE OF THE YEAR (Two Nominations):
Any individual that has engaged in political advocacy for the betterment of wildlife conservation and in the support of the mission of the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
BUSINESS PARTNER OF THE YEAR:
Any business partner that actively promotes the Arizona Game and Fish Department through innovative approaches, community involvement and a customer service focus that benefits the citizens of Arizona and supports Game and Fish’s mission of wildlife conservation.
BUCK APPLEBY HUNTER EDUCATION INSTRUCTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD:
Any hunter education instructor who actively participates in hunter education activities and demonstrates the highest level of customer service, dedication and professionalism during these activities. Award category recently approved by the AZGFD Commission in honor of Buck Appleby, a long-time hunter education instructor who passed away in 2010.
