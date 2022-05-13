PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is accepting applications for 2022 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison and sandhill crane.
To apply, visit www.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply For The Draw.” For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 26 of the 2022-2023 Arizona Hunting Regulations. Printed versions soon will be available at all license dealers statewide.
The deadline for the department to receive all applications is 11:59 p.m. June 14. Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license to apply for a hunt permit-tag. That license must be valid on the last day of the application period (June 14).
In the meantime:
• Check your AZGFD portal account. This is the perfect time to review your personal data, including your application history and total bonus points (bonus, loyalty, hunter education). If something seems amiss, call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Know your Customer ID. This is a must to submit an application. There are four ways to locate a Customer ID: 1) Log into your AZGFD portal account, and click on “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard; 2) Check your hunting or combination hunt and fish license, if it was purchased online; 3) A Customer ID number can be retrieved by visiting www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/. If the account is located, AZGFD will send the Customer ID number to that email address; 4) Call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Plan to purchase a PointGuard product. Choosing PointGuard Plus, or the standard PointGuard, ensures that applicants can surrender their hunt permit-tag for any reason, and the accumulated bonus points that were expended to draw that hunt permit-tag will be reinstated. A portal account is no longer required to purchase a PointGuard product. Information: www.azgfd.gov/pointguard.
For more information, check out “What You Need to Know,” a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs), at https://www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/.
Wildlife Fair ready in Payson Saturday
PAYSON — Whether it’s catching a rainbow trout, paddling around in a canoe or touching a live snake, the 26th annual Payson Wildlife Fair will offer all kinds of fun outdoor activities on Saturday at Green Valley Park.
The free, family-friendly event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be booths from several local and state organizations, hands-on activities, an archery range, and prizes for the kids such as fishing rods and lures.
Birds of prey also will be on display, as well as snakes, Gila monsters, tortoises and other wildlife. The fair celebrates Arizona’s great outdoors and the state’s diverse wildlife.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s aquatic specialists will conduct a free fishing activity at Green Valley Lake as part of the fair. A fishing license is not required for fair attendees, and bait and loaner fishing rods will be provided.
The Payson Wildlife Fair is a cooperative effort among AZGFD, USDA Forest Service, and the town of Payson Parks and Recreation Department.
Point-Guard bonus system aids hunters
PHOENIX — Everyone knows what it feels like to deal with the frustration and disappointment of an unforeseen event. After all, life happens.
That’s why the Arizona Game and Fish Department is introducing PointGuard Plus, an innovative new product that will be available just in time for hunters who will be applying for 2022 hunt permit-tags for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison and sandhill crane.
Whether an applicant purchases PointGuard Plus, or the standard PointGuard, he or she will have peace of mind in knowing they can surrender their hunt permit-tag for any reason, and the accumulated bonus points that were expended to draw that hunt permit-tag will be reinstated.
A bonus point is an accumulated credit that authorizes the department to issue an applicant additional computer-generated random numbers during a draw. An applicant accumulates a bonus point each year in which he or she submits a valid application and does not draw a hunt permit-tag.
So, what are the advantages of PointGuard Plus?
For $25, an applicant will have the opportunity to surrender a hunt permit-tag and have their bonus points reinstated for all eligible big-game species for three consecutive draw cycles from the date of purchase.
PointGuard Plus can be purchased from the time of completing an online application, right up to the deadline to update credit card or debit card information (prior to AZGFD processing hunt applications). The fee is nonrefundable.
Only one hunt permit-tag may be surrendered, per species. If an applicant is drawn in the future for that particular species, that hunt-permit tag must be used, expending all accumulated bonus points. Only then may an applicant participate again in PointGuard Plus (and PointGuard).
Those who purchase PointGuard Plus will receive priority positioning for the reissuing of hunt permit-tags that are surrendered by PointGuard members and non-members alike.
A free AZGFD portal account is not required to purchase PointGuard Plus. A portal account is still needed for those applicants wishing to view their draw results, however.
PointGuard Plus is completely discretionary.
And PointGuard?
Like PointGuard Plus, standard PointGuard is available to all applicants when applying online for a hunt permit-tag.
PointGuard is $10 per species (an increase of $5), per applicant, and also can be purchased from the time of completing an online application until the deadline to update credit card or debit card information. The fee is non-refundable.
Only one hunt permit-tag may be surrendered, per species. If an applicant is drawn in the future for that particular species, that hunt-permit tag must be used, expending all accumulated bonus points. Only then may an applicant participate again in PointGuard (and PointGuard Plus).
A free AZGFD portal account is not required to purchase PointGuard. A portal account is still needed for those applicants wishing to view their draw results, however.
PointGuard is completely discretionary.
So, which tier of PointGuard service is the way to go? It really comes down to how many species an applicant chooses to hunt and, if successful in the draw, their willingness to risk losing their bonus points in the event they’re unable to participate in that hunt.
For example, an applicant who applies only once a year to hunt deer might choose PointGuard for $10 per species. On the other hand, if an applicant applies for multiple species in any of the fall, spring, or pronghorn and elk draws — or all three — being covered for three consecutive draw cycles from the date of purchase for $25 makes PointGuard Plus a tremendous value.
In either case, PointGuard Plus and PointGuard both provide the same opportunity for an applicant to surrender their hunt permit-tag for any reason and retain their coveted bonus points.
Here is the process to surrender a hunt permit-tag:
• A hunt permit-tag must be surrendered prior to the close of business the day before the start of that particular hunt.
• An applicant who has purchased PointGuard Plus or PointGuard will present the original hunt permit-tag to be surrendered, along with a completed tag surrender application form, in person to any customer service representative at any of the department’s statewide office locations. The documents also can be submitted by mail. All documents must be received no later than close of business one day prior to the beginning of a hunt.
• The hunt permit-tag being surrendered and PointGuard Plus or PointGuard purchase will be verified by the department.
• The department will restore all accumulated bonus points for that particular species, including the bonus point the applicant would have accrued if not successful in the draw.
• The hunt permit-tag fee is nonrefundable.
• A person who donates, or transfers, his or her hunt permit-tag to a qualified nonprofit organization, also can participate in tag surrender, provided the requirements listed above are fulfilled. An acceptable proof of the transfer must be provided to the department through a qualified nonprofit organization.
According to rule (R12-4-118), the department has several options for the reissuance of a surrendered hunt permit-tag. The proximity to the start of a particular hunt, the type of hunt permit-tag, and demand for that hunt permit-tag will factor into how it will be reissued.
For more information, call 602-942-3000.
Tags continue for archery deer hunts
PHOENIX — Arizona’s over-the-counter, nonpermit-tag archery deer hunting opportunity will continue for the 2022-23 hunts, but harvest limits have been set by unit and by species.
This approach is in accordance with hunt guidelines (www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Guidelines/) approved April 1 by the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. Harvest limits were set at 20 percent of the estimated harvest for a unit and species. Failure to report a harvest, as well as hunting in a closed unit, will be strictly enforced.
All over-the-counter archery deer hunters will be required to report their harvest either online or by phone within 48 hours of taking their deer (details to be published in the 2022-23 Arizona Hunting Regulations booklet). When the number of deer equaling the archery deer harvest limit for a particular unit and species has been reported, the unit will be closed to further archery deer hunting at sundown the Wednesday immediately following.
Hunters will be responsible for checking online or by telephone before hunting to determine if their desired hunt unit is still open.
The department’s website will be updated continuously to reflect the number of deer harvested and whether a harvest limit has been reached and a unit is closed.
The 2022-23 Arizona Hunting Regulations will be posted online in early May at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Regulations/.
Licenses can be renewed automatically
PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department has introduced a new option that allows hunting and fishing license holders to have their licenses automatically renewed upon expiration.
“Arizona’s annual licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase, but not everyone remembers when their licenses expire,” said Assistant Director Doug Cummings. “The voluntary auto renew option was added to improve customer convenience so they don’t have a gap when their license expires.”
Things to know about license auto-renewal:
• License auto-renewal is only available for the following licenses: Resident Hunt, Resident Fish, Resident Hunt/Fish Combo, Nonresident Fish, Nonresident Hunt/Fish Combo.
• Customers must have an AZGFD portal account to add license auto-renewal. Customers should use their existing portal account. If assistance is needed to fix an existing portal account, email customer service at customer@azgfd.gov. Do not create a new portal account if one already exists.
Any credit card added to a portal account specifically for license auto-renewal will not be used for draw applications or any other AZGFD product.
A few steps to auto-renew a license:
• Purchase a license, or use a valid license. Licenses can be purchased online at license.azgfd.com/. Log in to your portal account. On the next screen that appears, go to the “Manage Your Account” option and select “View Details.”
• Add a credit card to be used to auto-renew a license.
• On the next screen after completing the step above, go to the “Manage License Auto Renew” option and select the “Manage” button.
• On the next screen, select “Add Card” (Visa, Mastercard, and Discover accepted). Ensure that the expiration date for the credit card is later than the expiration date of the valid license.
• The next screen requires consent to enter the credit card information in a secure, payment-processing center. Select “Add Card.”
• The next screen is where billing information and payment details can be entered or changed. Select “Next” at the bottom to be taken to a page to review the order. Note: The amount shown will be $0.00 because the credit card won’t be charged until the license expires and is automatically renewed. Select “Pay” to complete the transaction.
• Select “Print” to print a copy of the receipt, and/or “Return to Website.”
• Select the license(s) to be auto-renewed.
• After returning to the website, select “View Details” on the “My AZGFD Dashboard” tile.
• On the next screen, go to “Licenses” and select “View All Licenses.”
• The next screen shows all of the licenses. Select “Add” for any of the listed licenses to be auto-renewed. Trying to auto-renew before adding a credit card will prompt a reminder to first add a credit card (see Step 2).
• The next screen is a confirmation page. Selecting “Yes” gives AZGFD permission to automatically charge the card to auto-renew the license when the license expires. An email confirmation will indicate that the customer has signed up for auto-renew and for which license(s).
• The customer will be returned to the “My Dashboard” screen, and the process is complete.
To remove the auto-renew function from a license, click “View Details” on the “My AZGFD Dashboard” tile. On the “License” tile, click “View All Licenses.” The next screen shows all purchased licenses. Select “Remove” for those to no longer be auto-renewed. This will prompt a confirmation notice.
To update or change a credit card on file, go to the “Manage Your Account” option and select “View Details.” On the next screen, select “Manage License Renewal.” On the next screen, select “Update Card.” On the next screen, also select “Update Card.” The next screen provides the option to edit a billing address or payment details. Select “Finish,” then make the necessary changes on the next screen, review all changes and select “Finish,” then “Return to Website.” A confirmation will be generated that the credit card has been successfully updated.
More information:
An email will be sent 10 days before the expiration of the licenses enrolled in auto-renew, notifying customers who have enrolled and added their credit card of the upcoming charge.
An email will be sent on a successful transaction of auto-renew, including a link to access/print the new license.
An email will be sent on an unsuccessful attempt to auto-renew. The customer must then repurchase a new license on their own, then add auto-renew to that new license to continue with license auto-renewal.
Customers can call 602-942-3000 or email licensesupport@azgfd.gov for questions or problems.
