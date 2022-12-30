PHOENIX — It’s just about time to say goodbye to 2022. As we reflect on the changes we want — or need — to make in the new year, how about adding an outdoors resolution to the list?
The Arizona Game and Fish Department offers the following simple resolutions, any one of which should be easy for an outdoors enthusiast to stick to:
Fish local. Make it a point to wet a line this year at one (or more) of the state’s 40-plus waters in the Community Fishing Program that are seasonally stocked with channel catfish, bluegill and rainbow trout. This is a great way to introduce a youngster to a fun, lifelong sport. Your reward? Hearing that youngster squeal with delight while pulling in his or her first fish. Buy a general fishing license, or combination hunt and fish license, online at www.azgfd.com/license/ (youth under age 10 do not need a license).
Support wildlife. Wildlife lovers can put their money where their heart is by joining our Conservation Membership program. Your annual dues provide much-needed funding to sustain important wildlife and habitat conservation projects. Help to ensure a wildlife legacy for the future.
Take a youngster outdoors. Look for animal tracks together and identify the critter that made them. Armed with only a bird identification guide, embark on a “hunting” expedition and see how many species you can find. A day in the field will create memories that last a lifetime — for both of you.
Pick it up. Vow to clean up not only after yourself, but those who aren’t as considerate. Take an extra trash bag along on your next outing, and spend a few minutes picking up those empty cans, cigarette butts or campsite trash. After all, respected access is open access.
Be a wildlife viewer. Arizona provides some of the best wildlife-viewing opportunities in the nation, with more than 800 species of wildlife. It’s a fun, inexpensive activity that the entire family can enjoy.
Invest in good optics. Most hunters know that success in the field begins with a quality pair of binoculars or spotting scope. Don’t skimp. Better to buy the best you can afford that fits your needs than settle for a middle-of-the-road piece of equipment and be forced to upgrade later.
Be a conservationist. It’s difficult to imagine what our wildlife populations might be like today without the North American model of wildlife conservation. For a presentation from the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, produced by Arizona Game and Fish, visit www.youtube.com.
Get hunting. Don’t let the odds of being selected in the random draw keep you from applying for what could be the hunt of a lifetime. If you’ve always dreamed of hunting bison, pronghorn or bull elk, then get in the game and fill out an application. Also, don’t overlook small game or other species that can be hunted year-round. Buy a license online today at www.azgfd.com/license/.
Enter AZGFD’s portal. The portal lets you create a secure account where you can view and manage your licenses, draw results, bonus points and memberships in your own personal “My AZGFD Dashboard” section. Just click on the “My Account” button in the upper right-hand corner of the www.azgfd.gov home page, then select the “Register” option.
App available to prepare for pronghorn, elk draw
PHOENIX — In preparation for next month’s opening of the 2023 pronghorn and elk draw, the Arizona Game and Fish Department is encouraging hunters to take advantage of an innovative mobile application to modernize the tagging process.
“Arizona E-Tag” is now available. Hunters can download the app from the Apple or Google Play stores, then opt-in to receive an electronic big-game permit through their AZGFD portal account (this is not an option selected through the draw).
The app provides real-time delivery of licenses and big-game permits purchased or drawn after the app has been downloaded. Hunters should ensure they have updated to the most recent version of the app, which is compatible with both Apple and android products.
The app also provides the ability to electronically tag a harvested animal and complete the hunter questionnaire. The app will help strengthen the hunt data from which biologists make hunt recommendations and the Game and Fish Commission makes decisions. For more information, visit www.azgfd.gov/hunting.
Hunters who choose to download the app and receive their big-game tags electronically will be able to:
• Receive an electronic copy of big-game permits on an electronic device, eliminating the need to keep paper copies
• Electronically tag harvested big game in the field and complete harvest reporting
• View hunting and fishing licenses
• View and manage licenses, as well as big-game permits, for authorized dependent accounts
Hunters can choose a material of their choice, such as flagging or tape, to attach a unique validation code (provided in the app during the tagging process) to their animal following a harvest.
As a reminder, opting-in to receive an electronic big-game permit is optional. It is not required to participate in a draw. Any big-game permits that were drawn or purchased before the app has been downloaded will not appear as an electronic tag.
Population management hunts needs participants
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking to bolster its pool of hunters who apply to be randomly selected throughout the year for specific population management hunts.
Population management hunts enhance the department’s ability to meet population and habitat management objectives when traditional harvest strategies are not meeting these objectives. At this time, a number of population management hunts for antlerless elk, and any elk, are planned for January and February in portions of Game Management Units 3A and 4B North, near Snowflake. The proposed hunts will run for 10 days each between Jan. 6 and Feb. 19.
Only those hunters who have submitted a Hunter Pool Application for population management hunts will have a chance to be drawn. Applicants should note that if they choose to participate in a population management hunt, and fill their annual bag limit for that species, they cannot take part in a general season for that species even if selected through the standard draw process. A successful hunter is still eligible to purchase a bonus point for elk in the upcoming general draw, however.
AZGFD encourages all interested hunters to complete a Hunter Pool Application (per species), which can be found — along with detailed information about population management hunts — on Page 51 of the 2022-2023 Arizona Hunting Regulations. NOTE: Because of deadline considerations in the printing of regulation booklets, an expiration date of “Dec. 31, 2022” will appear in the upper left corner of the application. Applicants should simply cross out that date and write in “Dec. 31, 2023.”
Applicants should mail their completed application and nonrefundable application fee of $13 for residents, or $15 for nonresidents (per species). Do not send cash. Mail to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw FAB, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, Ariz., 85086-5000.
A few points about population management hunts:
• AZGFD will purge the Hunter Pool Application list Dec. 31 each year. An application may be submitted at any time during the year (do not include the Hunter Pool Application with a hunt permit-tag application. Each application must be sent separately.).
• If selected during a random drawing for a population management hunt, the department will attempt to contact the applicant within a 24-hour period. If that applicant cannot be contacted, their application will be returned to the pool for inclusion in future population management hunts that year.
• If a successful applicant agrees to participate in a population management hunt, it is likely that person will be asked to arrive in the field to hunt within a few days of being contacted. The purchase of a restricted nonpermit-tag and applicable hunting license prior to hunting is required.
An applicant will not gain or lose bonus points when applying for, or participating in, a population management hunt.
Customer ID helpful aide for hunters
PHOENIX — With the opening of the 2023 pronghorn and elk draw just a few weeks away, now is the time for hopeful hunters to start preparing.
That includes locating that all-important Customer ID.
There are four ways to locate a Customer ID, which is required to submit an application:
Log into your AZGFD portal account (see below), and click on “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard.
Check your hunting or combination hunt and fish license, if it was purchased online.
A Customer ID number can be retrieved by visiting www.azgfd.com/hunting/draw/. If the account is located, AZGFD will send the Customer ID number to that email address.
Customers who have had prior business dealings with the department, but are unable to retrieve their Customer ID, should call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A free AZGFD portal account (dependent account features are available) can be created by visiting accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register. A portal account allows customers to create a secure account where they can view and manage their contact information, as well as their licenses, draw results history and bonus points in their personal “My AZGFD Dashboard” section.
For questions about creating a portal account, call the department at 602-942-3000 and press “7.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.