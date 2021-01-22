Q: Are Game and Fish offices open?
Until further notice, front counter service will be available by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (602) 942-3000 (select option “4” to contact a regional office). Customer service representatives will be available to assist customers who call between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers are reminded most department business (see “Utilize online services” below) can be conducted at www.azgfd.gov.
Q: Is Arizona’s outdoors still open to hunting and fishing?
Absolutely. As always, hunters and anglers must be in possession of a valid Arizona hunting, fishing or combo license. Check with appropriate local municipalities and land-management agencies for any restriction or closure notices of campsites, parks, lakes or boat docks.
Q: Speaking of hunting, is the harvesting of big game for sustenance during this national emergency OK?
No. All license and hunt permit-tag requirements, season dates, legal methods of take and bag limits are to be observed and will be strictly enforced. Poaching is a crime. Any wildlife violations can be reported to the department’s Operation Game Thief hotline at (800) 352-0700.
Q: Are fish stockings going to be impacted?
At this time, all waters are expected to receive their full allotment of trout stockings through the season. In addition, AZGFD has begun bi-weekly stockings of channel catfish in the Community Fishing Program waters.
Q: Will the Department continue to offer Hunter Education classroom courses, field days and bonus point field tests?
To ensure the safety of our students, volunteers and staff, many Hunter Education classroom courses, field days and bonus point field tests have been postponed. A limited number of small field days and bonus point field tests that adhere to CDC guidelines may be held, based on volunteer instructor availability. Should classes become available, they will be posted to the Department’s Hunter Education page, and further information will be provided to previously registered students. Visit the Hunter Education page for more information about changes to Hunter Education related to COVID-19.
Q: I am a youth hunter (10 through 13 years old) and need to complete Hunter Education before my spring hunt. What should I do?
To ensure youth ages 10 through 13 who have big game tags for an upcoming hunt, are able to participate in that hunt, AZGFD will allow them to defer completion of the required, in-person portion of Hunter Education for up to one year from the online certification date. To be eligible for the deferment, they must meet the following criteria:
1. The youth hunter is 10 through 13 years of age and has completed the AZGFD online Hunter Education course.
2. The youth hunter has an upcoming big game hunt tag.
3. The youth hunter will be accompanied by a licensed adult on the hunt.
4. The youth hunter must carry a copy of their online certification (AZ Field Day Qualification Exam Certificate) during the hunt.
Visit the Hunter Education page for more information about changes to Hunter Education related to COVID-19.
AZGFD has canceled or postponed the following events:
• AZGFD Outdoor Expo (canceled)
• March Commission meeting (canceled)
• April Commission meeting (telephonic only)
