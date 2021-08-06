August marks a transitional time in the garden when the temperatures are high during the day and the nighttime temperatures see a little dip but remain warm. The soil is usually dry from lack of rain. The plants need a lot of watering, especially container plants. As August rolls around, we have lost a little over an hour of daylight.
Fortunately, this year’s transition received relief from the much-welcomed monsoon rains in July with spill over into August. What a generous break from the heavens after experiencing a few years of nothing.
What doesn’t change is the need to assess the garden and address certain issues that can affect your harvest. Here are a few tips on checking the garden in August:
• Eliminate diseased plants now. Members of the cucurbit family (squashes, cucumbers, pumpkins) tend to show signs of powdery mildew because of the fluctuations in temperatures and humidity. July and August are dry and wet and dry again. This gives the fungi an opportunity to develop and grow.
• Standing water on leaves will encourage fungi to grow so it’s highly recommended to water from below to reach the roots and keep the foliage dry.
• Water during the day, not at night. Cool wet soil at night is a breeding ground for fungi.
• Cut back leaves to allow air circulation to the soil and the base of the plants.
• Do not put the diseased leaves and plants in the compost. Put them in a plastic bag and throw it in the trash.
• Work in the morning when it’s cool and comfortable.
• Continue to fertilize the plants and soil to keep everything healthy, but do not over fertilize. Weak, unhealthy plants attract insect infestations and diseases.
• Speaking of insects, be vigilant of the pests that are attracted to cucurbits, especially squash bugs. These pests can quickly devastate plants if left unattended.
• Cut the affected areas of plants that are infested with aphids and throw into the trash.
• Keep tomato plants nourished with macro nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium as well as other minerals such as magnesium and calcium.
• Yellow leaves indicate a lack of magnesium or nitrogen.
• Blossom end rot indicates calcium deficiency. What a disappointment after planting the seeds, nurturing blossoms, to find fruit rotted on the end.
• There are fertilizers specifically for tomatoes: Do your research.
• Plan and make room for fall plantings in September and October.
• Get your garlic planted.
• Plant the cold weather vegetables such as spinach, Swiss chard, mustard greens, collards, beets, radishes and lettuces.
• Plant flower seeds such as hollyhock, milkweed, and chrysanthemum. These seeds need cold weather to help in the germination process.
Save these dates for our “garden/farm tours”
• WMCG Fund Raiser — Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 to tour our garden as well as local gardens and farms.
• “Charlie’s Smoke Wagon” will serve South Texas Style BBQ and all the fixins.
• Huge raffle both days.
• Vendors for gardening, growing flowers, healthcare, purchasing cars, food preservation are a few who will be at the garden.
• Free Soil Testing is back by popular demand, sponsored by Show Low Public Library and WMCG. (Bring a soil sample in a jar of water – 1 part soil to 5 parts water and bring a small sample of dry soil to test the pH.) Find out what amendments your soil needs for fall planting.
• “Garden/Farm Tours” tickets are $15 and 2 for $25 in advance. $20 at the event. Kids are free.
Visit wmcgarden.org for more information.
Email: contact@wmcgarden.org
