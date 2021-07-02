EDITOR’S NOTE: Second of a two-part series
The first article of this two-part series covered a common enemy in the garden that we all battle, and that’s weeds.
Today, in part two of the series, we encounter pests that suck the juices from plants or eat the roots, leaves and fruits of many vegetables.
Here is a list of the pests that we battle at the garden:
• Aphids: They are the first to appear when the weather gets warm and the last to disappear when the weather freezes. Aphids are soft-body insects that suck the juices from plants and prodigiously reproduce at a young age. We encounter massive clusters of aphids in all stages of growth, feeding on the juices of a plant. A strong shot of water is a non-toxic way to spray them off the plants. Experts claim aphids cannot find their way back but that’s difficult to believe because it’s a daily ordeal.
Aphids reproduce quickly and give birth to live young without a male partner. This ability is known as being “parthenogenetic”.
• Ants: Aphids have a formidable weapon: ants.
Ants and aphids have a symbiotic relationship whereby the ants protect aphids from predators. In return, aphids provide a nectar to feed the ants. The ants also massage the aphids to encourage the nectar to flow from the aphid’s anus and at the same time, the ants transfer a chemical that tranquilizes the aphids.
Aphids have two tail pipe-like extensions at the posterior, known as “cornicles.” The cornicles release pheromones to ward off predators and alert ants of their impending danger. (In an earlier article I incorrectly stated that the nectar comes from the cornicles. I was wrong.)
How to manage these creatures? Lady bugs or lady beetles and their nymphs have a voracious appetite for aphids. If you see ants, you’ll see aphids. If you see aphids, you’ll see ladybugs.
• Flea beetles: Small, shiny black insects that jump like fleas when disturbed. These treacherous insects chew on a plant’s leaves, providing a lacy patchwork when they’re done. They overwinter in the soil and as soon as the weather gets worm, flea beetles go to work. Flea beetles should dissipate around this time. Use yellow sticky paper to catch them and stop their reproductive cycle.
• Squash bugs: Squash bugs are emerging now and laying eggs on stems and the undersides of leaves. These insects suck the juices from squash plants and anything in the “cucurbit” family of squashes, pumpkins, and cucumbers. The eggs hatch in 10 days and release black spider-looking nymphs. Squash bugs and their nymphs can attack plants and overwhelm the fruit in a short amount of time. Look for the eggs and destroy them immediately by crushing them or immersing them in soapy water. You can kill the adults and nymphs by spraying them with soapy water.
• Mexican bean beetles: Mexican bean beetles are emerging in large numbers to attack legume plants by mating and laying bright yellow eggs in clusters on the undersides of leaves. The larvae are bright yellow fat, soft bodies that eat the leaves in record time. Again, to combat these insects that look similar to ladybugs (same family, different species) is to crush the eggs before they hatch.
The best defense against destructive pests is to use beneficial insects such as ladybugs and their larvae, lacewing larvae, praying mantids, beneficial nematodes and assassin bugs. A growing trend is to implement “integrated pest management” to defend the garden by using predatory insects rather than using insecticides that kill everything.
Learn more about IPM from a video we produced for Northland Pioneer College on YouTube: “Pests and Beneficial Insects.”
More information can be found at www.wmcgarden.org
