The seeds and starts you planted weeks and months ago are growing and maturing. It feels good to see your efforts show promise because July is one of the most productive months in the garden. So, what’s next?
Here are some tips on how to maintain the garden in July:
• Garden in the morning—water and feed all plants regularly.
• Watering in the evening is not a good idea because damp leaves at night encourages fungus such as powdery mildew and sooty mold to develop.
• Give plants a sufficient amount of water and keep the amount consistent.
• Fertilize plants regularly (as directed); don’t over fertilize.
• Water tomatoes at the soil line rather than above the leaves. This helps to avoid diseases.
• Give container gardens extra water during July and August, the hottest months.
• Harvest garlic now when leaves turn brown and bulb shows definition of cloves. Harvest onions when the leaves turn brown and fall over.
• Mulch plants to retain moisture because windy days can dry the soil very quickly.
• Harvest the garden regularly to encourage production.
• Succession planting is important: continue to plant seeds as vegetables are harvested in order to have a continuous flow of fruit and vegetables.
• As lettuce is maturing and you’re harvesting, find a place to plant more seeds. There’s still time to plant seeds for fall harvests.
• Another method of continuing plant production is to sow seeds every two weeks and as plants mature, others will follow for a continuous salad bowl.
• Start planning for fall harvests:
• Some gardeners are planting cabbage seeds directly in the soil now.
• Winter squash should be planted as soon as possible.
• Plant cool weather veggies such as lettuces, spinach, peas, radishes, carrots, Bok Choi, chards and mustards.
• Flowers—clip fading flowers to encourage the plant to produce more flowers. The term for this is called, “deadheading”.
• Shrubs—prune blackberries and raspberries. Prune early summer-flowering shrubs for new growth next summer as well as cut out damaged or dead shoots and provide better shape.
Pests
July is one of the most productive months for garden pests too. The aphids are out in full force and our biggest enemies at the garden are back: Mexican Bean Beetles and Squash Bugs. These insects are probably the most prolific and the most destructive garden pests we have. Oh, wait a minute, we do have gophers too. But the insects get busy laying eggs by the hundreds and their voracious nymphs can suck the life out of plants very quickly.
Here are a few tips on pest control in the garden:
• Spray with a non-toxic but great deterrent for pests—garlic water. (Crush 4 cloves of garlic, mix with water then strain the garlic particles, add a few drops of dish soap).
• To disperse aphids, give each plant a hard spray of water. Once the aphids are on the ground, they will not return to the plant. This was hard to believe the first time I heard of this method, but it does work. (More about aphids another time.)
• Look for eggs on the underside of leaves and crush them. That’s one way to eradicate Mexican Bean Beetles and Squash Bugs.
• Another good way to control them is to grab the adults and drown them in soapy water. We have a number of buckets stationed at the end of rows in the garden.
To be continued…
