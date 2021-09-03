This has been a banner year for crops at White Mountain Community Garden because we were blessed with plenty of rain.
We started with a healthy harvest of beautiful large bulbs of garlic, and it was smooth sailing from there.
As the rains came, the crops flourished and continue to produce an abundance of vegetables for our members.
As the end of summer approaches, it’s time to plant the biggest cloves from the garlic bulbs. The time to plant is at or just after the fall equinox on Sept. 22.
We want to get a jumpstart on establishing the roots while there’s still plenty of sun.
Did you know that garlic is related to lilies, asparagus, orchids and pineapples? They all belong in the Liliopsida class of plants that are perennial and monocotyledons (of one leaf). Each plant goes to a different order, family, genus and species.
Onions are in the alliaceae family. Allium genus includes onion, garlic, scallion, shallot, leek and chives. Garlic is of the allium sativum species.
There are two subspecies of allium sativum: ophioscorodon (hardneck) and sativum (softneck). There are three varieties of hardneck garlic: rocambole, continental and asiatic.
There are two varieties of softneck garlic: artichoke and silverskin.
Stepping away from the Latin botanical names, we refer to them as hardnecks and softnecks. There’s a difference between the two subspecies in terms of taste and physical appearance.
Softneck garlic has a mild taste and is the most seen garlic in grocery stores. Softnecks have many cloves that are fairly small and have a longer shelf life making it a favorite product to stock. The stalk is soft and pliable and bends easily.
Hardneck garlic has a strong, pungent taste. The cloves are larger than softneck but this species of garlic does not have a long shelf life.
Hardneck garlic has a very hard stalk that produces a flower that doesn’t look like a flower. The stalk produces a curled or a crook that has an elongated bulge (eventual flower) that comes to a point at the tip.
The curled top of the plant is called a “scape.” When the scape starts to mature, it is necessary to cut it to allow energy to go to the bulb.
Meanwhile, use the scape as you would a garlic clove: slice, dice or chop it up for cooking. It’s a great garlic “2-fer.”
There are specific rules to follow when planting garlic:
• Plant the cloves in the fall.
• Give the bulbs a chance to establish a good root system.
• The bulbs need to experience “vernalization,” the process of growing under cold conditions as part of the life cycle.
• Plant garlic 2½ inches deep and 6 inches apart.
• Plant each clove root end down with the pointy tip up and cover with 1 inch of soil.
• Cover with mulch which protects the plants from wind, erosion and helps retain water.
• Garlic likes neutral pH soil – 6.0 to 7.5 and needs good drainage.
• Garlic is a heavy feeder and needs a good amount of organic compost at regular intervals.
• The first reward is to see garlic emerge early in the spring. The next reward is to use the hardneck scapes for cooking. The final reward is to harvest the crop at the summer solstice on or after June 22. Enjoy fresh garlic and save selected bulbs for the fall.
Did you know that elephant garlic is not garlic? It’s a leek.
Elephant garlic has a mild taste and a huge favorite for cooking. The cloves are very large but have a short shelf life.
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.