PHOENIX — The adventurous Arizona angler, boater or paddler now has a tackle-box tool that can unlock about any fishing excursion in the state.
With destinations ranging from high-elevation lakes in pine forests to waters in grasslands and desert areas, how does someone decide where to go?
The new edition of the Fish & Boat AZ map is now available for anglers to choose their own hook-and-line adventure.
Fish and Boat AZ not only gives door-to-ramp driving directions to individual waters statewide, it is filled with fishing reports and forecasts, stocking information, bag limits, and locations of marinas, pump-out stations, license dealers, fishing docks, life jacket loaner stations, certified fish scales, and more.
“This is a significant upgrade to the previous Fish & Boat AZ map,” AZGFD statewide sportfish program manager Andy Clark said. “Take a quick look around at this map and you’ll see it’s one of the most valuable resources any Arizona angler can have at their fingertips.”
The map includes all major lakes statewide, as well as Community Fishing Program waters. Streams are also planned to be added to the map.
As part of its “Have a reel fun summer” campaign, AZGFD stocked bonus fish through June. Extra catfish were stocked into Lynx Lake, Dead Horse Ranch State Park, City and Santa Fe Reservoirs, Frances Short Pond, and Scott Reservoir; bonus trout were dropped into Lower Lake Mary, Kaibab Lake, Woodland Reservoir, and Goldwater Lake.
Already have the perfect experience in mind? Use the Interactive Search tool to find individual waters, filter locations by species, watercraft regulations and more. Once you’ve narrowed your options, zoom into the map to see the facilities and amenities available to help make that perfect outdoor experience a reality.
With the Fish & Boat AZ map displayed on your mobile device browser, click “Add to home screen,” to create a shortcut that functions similar to an app. Then explore all the fishing and boating opportunities Arizona has to offer.
Also, anglers can now purchase a license on the way to the lake from our new, mobile-friendly system. Resident license options include: General Fishing for $37, Hunt/Fish Combo for $57 and Youth (ages 10-17) Hunt & Fish Combo for $5. All are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.