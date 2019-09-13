The White Mountain Practical Shooters will be hosting a National Level 1 Match Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Second Knoll Target Range. The match is held around the country in numerous clubs that belong to the United States Practical Shooters Association. It is an opportunity for the local members of WMPS to see how they compare with other clubs around the country.
The White Mountain Practical Shooters objective is to be safe and fun. Eye and ear protection is always required and you need to bring a center-fire handgun, .38 caliber or larger. A holster, belt and magazine pouch are also needed. The use of firearms in simulated situations, teaches you how to defend yourself. Practical Shooting is found all over the world and by competing in a Level 1 Match you can advance towards other matches, many held outside the United States.
This postal match will be 114 rounds. Sign-in is at 7:30 a.m. with shooting to begin at 9 a.m. It will be held in the four competition bays at Second Knoll Target Range, just 4.5 miles east of the Show Low Airport on Hwy. 60. If interested, visit https://www.wmpracticalshooters.org for information and directions. Additional information and match book can be found on https://www.facebook.com/gofastdontsuck/.
White Mountain Practical Shooters is a recognized club of the White Mountain Shooters Association, Inc., that manages the Second Knoll Target Range.
Visit www.wmsainc.org for information about the range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.