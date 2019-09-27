Not all assassin bugs are the same. They are from the same insect family, Reduviidae, but they differ in genus and species. The Zelus renardii stays in the garden looking for insect pests to eat and control. The Triatoma protracta or Kissing Bug seeks warm blooded animals to specifically feed on their blood and in doing so can pass Chagas disease to the host, which is fatal in some cases.
I was fortunate enough to witness assassin Zelus renardi nymphs emerging from their egg casings. They were tiny and almost transparent and once they moved into the garden, I lost sight of them. Soon after the hatchings, I noticed the horrible infestation of black aphids on chives and green onions was starting to diminish. As tiny as they were, the assassins were doing a great job until I discovered a praying mantis or mantid in the bed. It was big, it was green with that triangular head and weird bulbous eyes.
I was concerned that the mantid was eating all the aphids along with the assassin nymphs, but I learned that the dwindling population of aphids was due to the nymphs’ voracious appetite. It seems that mantids are basically lazy and wait to ambush prey to come their way. They also prefer larger bugs and caterpillars rather than small, soft bodied aphids. Assassins forage for their prey and the signs were very evident. And, since I introduced the assassins to my garden, I have noticed plants with new leaves and rapid growth.
Here are a few facts about praying mantids:
• It can swivel its head 180 degrees and look over its shoulder with two bulbous compound eyes and three small simple eyes. It has one ear located in a slit in the thorax allowing it to hear ultrasonic sounds.
• The prominent front legs have sharp spikes for grabbing and holding their prey, otherwise, they fold the legs inward under the head giving the appearance of a human’s praying posture.
• Praying mantids patiently wait to ambush their prey and strike with lightning speed.
• They don’t stop at eating insects and caterpillars, but prey on frogs, lizards, small mammals and hummingbirds. A garden member found a praying mantid camped on her hummingbird feeder waiting to catch lunch.
• Praying mantids are cannibalistic. The females are much larger than the males and lay an “ootheca” (protective egg sack) with hundreds of eggs. It is believed she eats the head of the male during copulation, which gives her the energy to carry her future burgeoning load of eggs. Meanwhile, the decapitated male manages to finish his part of the act until his whole body is finally consumed. (Being a male praying mantid definitely has its drawbacks.)
Garden update
We planted garlic on Saturday and used the very handy hole making tool for planting garlic and onion starts. We planted hard neck, soft neck and elephant garlic. Did you know Elephant garlic isn’t a true garlic? It’s a leek.
• Plant each garlic clove root end down, 2 ½ inches deep and 6 inches apart, cover the tips with an inch of soil.
• Cover with at least 4-6 inches of mulch—leaves, straw, pine needs to protect the plantings from wind, erosion and will help retain water.
• Plant garlic now while the soil is warm and gives the roots a chance to establish for winter “vernalization.” This is the process during winter for bulb formation.
Produce sales are held on Saturday 9-11 a.m. We have plenty of vegetables for sale.
