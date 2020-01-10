GREER — I’m perched on packed powder atop the mountain on the first day of a new decade, most of my life now behind me the world spread out before me.
I nearly didn’t come here to the Sunrise Ski Resort, blessed already with 144 inches of snow this winter. Getting out of a chair two days ago, I twisted the wobbly knee the doctor many years ago said I ought to get fixed. So skiing seemed like a dumb idea.
But then, it’s New Year’s Day – exactly 20 years since my father died after the cancer spread to his brain.
Every New Year’s Day since, I’ve coped with the loss by feeling grateful to have another day in the world he loved so much. If he’d been a drinker, I’d have had to go to a bar and get sloshed toasting him. But he spent his life running cities and raising three boys – and when he retired threw himself into birdwatching. He taught me to love the world before he left it. So that is now where I find him.
Besides, I love the dark firs loaded with snow and the view from the mountain top.
Oh yeah – and after a long, strange journey – I married the love of my life, who’s an expert skier. She skis like a ballerina. I ski like a three-legged elephant. I’m not sure I could keep her attention if I said, “gee, sorry honey – can’t ski. Hurt myself getting out of the recliner.”
So here I stand, way up the sacred mountain, on a perfect day without even lift lines to grouse about. So far, Sunrise is having a great year, with a packed 30-inch base and a steady string of storms since Thanksgiving. That’s when they started making snow, after an investment in new snowmakers. The resort has all 69 trails and all six chair lifts running.
Sunrise has come through some rough times in the past couple of years. First, a string of no-snow winters cut visitation. Then the tragic death of a ski lift maintenance worker who apparently neglected to unclip his safety line spurred anguish and soul searching. The White Mountain Apache Tribe replaced the bulk of the top managers, improved the facilities and added events and marketing. The weather this year cooperated, which led to big crowds between Christmas and New Years.
The White Mountain Apache Tribe relies on wells for snowmaking. That contrasts with Snowbowl in Flagstaff, which uses treated wastewater. The Hopi, Havasupi, Navajo and other tribes have protested vigorously, maintaining that using wastewater disrespects a mountain deeply sacred for thousands of years to almost every native culture in the region. Alas, Snowbowl still does a lot more business than Sunrise – although one affronts an ancient culture and the other supports a modern tribal community.
But I’m not thinking about the politics of snowmaking.
I’m thinking about breaking a rib between here and the bottom.
See, I did that two years ago on a deep-powder slope in Colorado, where they way overdo winter. I admit, I was trying to impress Michele. This was already a lost cause – since she makes turns like silk in a breeze. I’m more like a load of lumber coming off the back of a semi. On the first run, we went to the very top of the mountains and I took a header about five wobbly turns down from the top. I got to the bottom only by emitting piteous groans on every turn.
So here I stood again – indisputably alive and just a bit scared.
“You lead,” said Michele sweetly.
“No. No. You go,” I said. “I’ll just shush along at my own pace.” I wanted no witnesses.
She looked at me a long moment, unreadable behind her goggles. Then off she went, graceful as a wave breaking.
I paused a moment longer, thinking of my dad. He was a better man than I – the first Aleshire since the mid 1750s to go to college. The son of a streetcar operator and a telephone operator, he was a bomber pilot in World War II. He came home after doing his bit to save the world and went to Stanford on the GI bill. Frank spent his life a city manager, raised three boys and stayed married to the same wonderful woman for more than 50 years. He was the sort of guy you could trust with a million dollars in unmarked bills in a train station.
I only really got to know him after Mom died and he got cancer. For months, I flew out to California on most weekends to take him to chemotherapy. We’d hang out for the weekend. The high point was always taking a couple of chairs down to the beach to watch the birds, hoping for a stray least tern or maybe the green flash at sunset. He started writing poetry and producing endearing colored pencil renderings of shorebirds.
Once we knew the chemotherapy wasn’t working and time was short, I worked up the nerve to ask him if he was afraid.
“No,” he said thoughtfully, as if just thinking about it for the first time. “I’ve had such a good life.”
So, how could I be afraid of a hill covered in snow, with the air cold and clean in my lungs and a view stretching 100 miles to the Painted Desert?
With that, off I went.
Soon, I’d picked up enough speed that my season pass on its lanyard was banging against my helmet in the rush of the wind.
Now, I can’t say I caught up to Michele.
And I can’t say I didn’t moan when my calves started cramping.
But I will say that Dad would laughed seeing me hurtle past, not quite falling.
Finally I had to come to a stop and flop over in the snow, gasping.
A pinyon jay perched in the top of a little white fir alongside the run, regarding me with a jaundiced air. They live on pine cones and nuts most other birds can’t digest. A little ruff of feathers at the base of their bills filters the ice-cold air. They make a living in feathered joy where most other birds would falter and die. Dad would have loved this jay, bold, dusty blue and cocky as a pilot.
“Miss you, Dad,” I said to the bird, my sudden tears trapped by the goggles. “But you’re right: It’s a good life.”
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
