Happy Gardening!!

We are coming into the time of year when gardeners are getting restless. The seed catalogs are beginning to fill our mailboxes, and we want to play in the dirt. Experienced gardeners are making plans and ordering seeds, but what if you are a new gardener? Where do you start? The amount of information can be overwhelming but don’t be intimidated. Talk to a gardening neighbor, go to a local nursery to ask questions, and as always, contact your local Cooperative Extension office.
Consider where you want your garden. Start by thinking about the amount of sun your chosen spot receives, consider what type of garden would be best for you: raised beds, ground, or container gardens. Consider where your water source is and how far away from your chosen spot is it. Also, consider the distance from your house - because honestly, out of sight out of mind applies here. It is easy to ignore those weeds when you can’t see them.
Sit down and look through those seed catalogs! Think about what your family likes to eat before ordering, and only plant what you love! Why plant zucchini if you hate it. Consider different varieties of old favorites, and maybe throw in something new.
The following monthly to-do list is provided by Terroir Seeds, located in Chino Valley, Arizona. Their website is packed with garden information for Arizona gardeners, local climate-adapted seeds, and is a wonderful reference. (https://underwoodgardens.com/february-planting-guide/).
Consider your zone when choosing your plants. Much of the White Mountains are located in zones 5-6, so make sure you select varieties that can do well in our climate.
Here are some things you can do while you wait!
• Draw your garden plan.
• Start ordering seeds.
• Order onion bulbs now for the best selection, store them in a cool place.
• Wash and sterilize seed-starting containers in 1 part bleach to 9 parts water.
• Start some herbs in containers, such as fresh parsley or garlic chives.
• To give your vegetables an early start, use season-extending devices such as cold frames or hotbeds.
• Start short-season tomato seeds under lights at the end of the month. In mid to late April, set out the transplants and protect them with Wall O’ Waters.
• Watch for new weed growth as a sign that your soil is getting warm and ready.
• If the ground isn’t frozen, sow some spinach and radishes outdoors undercover.
• Try raising an indoor crop of leaf lettuce beneath lights—plant lettuce in flats and harvest before it’s time to start some of the later seedlings. You can try Artificial light, but the air should not be too hot.
• Sprouts are an easy and quick crop now.
Extension offices around the state continue to be closed due to the pandemic, but please email with any questions:
• Sterling Hancock (Apache County) sterlingh@arizona.edu or
• Cathy Bawden (Navajo County) cbawden@email.arizona
Finally, please check out this remarkable University of Arizona publication Ten Steps for a Successful Garden for more details!
Happy Gardening!!
