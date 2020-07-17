PINETOP — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is hosting its 17th annual High Country Hummingbird Festival virtually on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 8 a.m. The event will be livestreamed on the AZGFD Pinetop Regional Facebook page at Facebook.com/AZGFDPinetop/.
Each year, hummingbird bandings are performed by Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory (SABO) to study migration and population numbers of hummingbirds in the Sipe Wildlife Area. This year’s hummingbird banding may be attended virtually via AZGFD’s Pinetop Regional Facebook page. A Q&A session with hummingbird banders Sheri Williamson and Tom Wood will follow the hummingbird banding broadcast.
The Sipe Wildlife Area Visitor Center is currently closed, but visitors may still picnic and hike in the area. For more information on recreating safely and responsibly outdoors, review all applicable guidance from AZDHS and the CDC, and follow these tips from AZGFD. The hummingbird banding will not be open to public viewing on the day of the event.
Questions for the hummingbird banders will be solicited from the public via Facebook posts or may be emailed to Jackie Follmuth, Public Affairs Community Liaison at jfollmuth@azgfd.gov.
The most current information and broadcasting on August 8, 2020 can be found on the AZGFD Pinetop Regional Facebook page at Facebook.com/AZGFDPinetop/
