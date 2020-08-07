The 17th annual hummingbird banding event at Sipe Wildlife Area on Saturday, Aug. 8will be livestreamed on the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Pinetop Regional Facebook page at Facebook.com/AZGFDPinetop/, beginning at 8 a.m. Each year, hummingbird bandings are performed by Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory to study migration and popuation numbers in the Sipe Wildlife Area. A Q&A session with banders Sheri Williamson and Tom Wood will follow the banding broadcast. Questions for the banders will be solicited from the public via Facebook posts or they may be emailed to Jackie Follmuth at jfollmuth@azgfd.gov.
The Sipe Wildlife Area Visitor Center is currently closed, but visitors may still picnic and hike in the area. The hummingbird banding will not be open to public viewing on the day of the event.
