We welcome back the Master Gardener Program through the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension of Coconino, Gila, Apache and Navajo counties. The program stopped for a few years for restructuring with an idea to offer classes online, which is a great boon for everyone. Now you can download classes and lectures at your leisure—within a certain amount of time before moving to the next educational module.
When I first moved to the area eight years ago, I discovered the White Mountain Community Garden my second year after a disastrous season of attempting to build a garden. I spent a lot of money to get it started, but it didn’t work too well. I knew nothing about the soil here, how to test the soil — did I NEED to test the soil? I thought, just, dig, dig, dig to loosen it up, dump bags of manure everywhere, cover it with some topsoil and drop seeds in neat rows and things will grow: Not. But the weeds grew really well.
I first visited the garden in 2013 and met Jan Mathis, president of WMCG, who took me on a grand tour and described their projects. I joined soon after and started working at the garden watering and pruning the marvelous tomato plants and prepping vegetables to sell on Saturdays. As my interest in gardening increased, I enrolled in the Master Gardener Program which Jan taught. When she decided we needed a Seed Saving Garden, I volunteered to head up that team and grow produce for the specific purpose to harvest seeds for the next year. (Saving seeds is now my passion.) 2015 was the last year Jan taught classes because she suffered a stroke, cancer returned and she passed in October 2016.
Master Gardener classes continued but eventually stopped due to a myriad of complications and the program finally lapsed into a period of inactivity. However, we learned that behind the scenes, people were working to develop a new Master Gardener Program.
Last week, Gayle Gratop, Instructional Specialist Coordinator of the Master Gardener Program in Coconino County, visited us and presented the new classes that are available to interested gardeners in Navajo County. Each county has a limited number of slots and at the time, Navajo County had 8 slots open. Application deadline is today, Jan. 24.
Classes begin Feb. 3 and run through May 24 (16 weeks). The cost is $100 (discounted from the normal $250 fee) and $45 for the Arizona Master Gardener manual plus shipping. Call Gayle at 928-773-6112 or send an email to gaylejennifer2@email.arizona.edu regarding your interest in becoming a Master Gardener.
Now is the time to take advantage of the reduced rate because this is the pilot program. Students in these classes will participate in surveys and provide feedback for the developers. To enroll now is a no-brainer with a savings of $150.
Jan Mathis
annual garden membership scholarship
Jan was a founding member of the White Mountain Community Garden and loved sharing her knowledge with everyone. Her background was teaching Botany to high school students and she made a smooth transition to teaching the U of A Cooperative Extension Navajo County Master Gardener Program for many, many years.
We offer scholarships available to those who are interested in becoming a member of the White Mountain Community Garden but face financial constraints. We are here to provide gardening opportunities in our HEALP (Healthy Eating And Living Participation) garden. Produce is available when ready to harvest. Contact Sandra Murray for application details: smurrayaz@live.com
