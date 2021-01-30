PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is accepting applications for 2021 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for pronghorn and elk.
To apply, visit www.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for a Draw.” For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 8 of the “2021 Pronghorn and Elk Hunt Draw Information” booklet. Printed booklets soon will be available at all license dealers statewide.
The deadline for the department to receive all applications is 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
All applicants are encouraged to purchase PointGuard, which allows hunters to surrender their hunt permit-tag(s) for any reason without losing their bonus points. An applicant does not need an AZGFD portal account to apply for the draw or to purchase PointGuard. Information: www.azgfd.gov/pointguard.
NOTE: As a result of the high volume of draw applications received by the department, the ability for customers to view data in their personal portal accounts — such as bonus points, license purchases and submitted applications — may be slightly delayed. AZGFD is aware of this inconvenience and is working toward a solution. The continued support and patience of all customers is appreciated at this time.
