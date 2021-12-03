PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) began accepting applications for limited-entry permit-tag seasons on Monday, Nov. 29.
These new big game hunting opportunities give hunters a chance to draw an additional elk, mule deer and white-tailed deer permit-tag, while generating revenue to support wildlife conservation efforts across the state.
These opportunities should not be confused with the annual draws that are conducted by the department in February, June and October. A limited-entry permit-tag application does not preclude a hunter from applying for any other hunts throughout the year or impact bonus points. Animals harvested during limited-entry permit-tag seasons are excluded from annual bag limits.
To apply, visit limitedhuntentry.azgfd.com/.
The deadline is 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Friday, Dec. 3.
Applicants must have a Customer ID to apply. AZGFD’s new Customer ID Retrieval Tool can be found by visiting www.azgfd.com/license/, or www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/. Don’t have a Customer ID? Visit accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register to sign up for a free AZGFD portal account. For those applicants who believe they have a portal account but are unable to locate their Customer ID by using the Customer ID Retrieval Tool, call the department at 602-942-3000 to avoid creating a duplicate account.
Applicants who are drawn for a limited-entry permit-tag will be contacted by the department (during the week of Dec. 6), at which time payment will be required before the permit-tag can be mailed. NOTE: It is the responsibility of each applicant to provide accurate contact information to avoid missing an opportunity to receive the permit-tag for which they were drawn.
In addition:
This is discretionary. The objective is to generate revenue in order to maintain current operations and limit or eliminate the need to increase license and hunt permit-tag fees.
The issuance of a specific number of limited-entry permit-tags will not adversely affect management objectives for a species or area. These hunts will not impact the number of permit-tags made available for the annual draws. The related harvest will have an insignificant impact on wildlife populations.
A valid Arizona hunting (or combination hunt and fish) license is not needed at the time of application; it is required if a customer has been drawn for a limited-entry permit-tag.
Applicants can select up to six limited-entry permit-tag hunts on one application. Multiple applications will not be accepted.
At the time of application, a customer shall submit the required application fee ($13 for Arizona residents, $15 for nonresidents) for each selected hunt number.
Each customer must apply individually. Applicants cannot apply as a group, unlike the annual draws.
If a customer enters inaccurate information during the application process, or attempts to enter the draw for a hunt more than once, all applications will be deemed invalid.
After an application has been saved, a customer cannot begin a new one. A customer may return to their application to make changes as long as the draw is open, however. When an application has been completed through the payment process, a customer can no longer make changes or apply for additional hunts.
A total of six limited-entry permit-tags (two for each of the three species) were recommended for the initial draw.
• Elk (any elk): Dec. 20, 2021-Feb. 15, 2022. Open areas: Game management units 1, 27.
• Elk (any elk): Dec. 20, 2021-Feb. 15, 2022. Open areas: Game management units 9, 10.
• Mule deer (antlered): Dec. 20, 2021-Feb. 15, 2022. Open areas: Game management units 10, 17A, 17B, 19A, 19B, 20A.
• Mule deer (antlered): Dec. 20, 2021-Feb. 15, 2022. Open areas: Game management units 39, 40A, 40B, 41, 42, 43A, 43B, 44A, 44B, 45A, 45B, 45C.
• White-tailed deer (antlered): Jan. 1-Feb. 28, 2022. Open areas: 29, 30A, 30B, 31, 32, 33, 34A, 34B, 35A, 35B, 36A, 36B, 36C.
• White-tailed deer (antlered): Jan. 1-Feb. 28, 2022. Open areas: 21, 22, 23, 24A, 24B.
These are general season hunts. Legal methods of take: any firearm, pre-charged pneumatic weapon, crossbow, or bow and arrow as prescribed in R12-4-304 for deer and elk.
The Arizona Game and Fish Commission, during a public meeting Aug. 6 in Williams, voted 5-0 to approve Commission Order 30: Limited-Entry Permit-tags, which establishes initial seasons and season dates, permit numbers, and open areas for elk, mule deer and white-tailed deer.
Course allows hunters to earn lifetime bonus point
The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has created an innovative online course — “Ethically Hunting Arizona” — that provides hunters 18 and older with an opportunity to earn a lifetime bonus point.
A bonus point is simply an accumulated credit (or point) that authorizes the department to issue additional computer-generated random numbers to a big game draw application, thus providing an applicant with an added chance of receiving a low random number in the draw and improving their draw odds.
The Ethically Hunting Arizona course was developed primarily for those hunters who are looking to acquire their permanent Arizona Education Bonus Point without having to compete for limited seating in the classroom-style structure of the traditional Arizona Hunter Education course. This new online course should help to free up seating for youths 9 to 13 who must complete a hunter education course in person to hunt big game.
NOTE: If a hunter already has earned an Arizona Education Bonus Point by completing Arizona Hunter Education, a second bonus point cannot be obtained through the taking of the Ethically Hunting Arizona course. In addition, completing the online course does not fulfill hunter education requirements to hunt in other states.
Ethically Hunting Arizona is geared primarily for experienced hunters, including those who are nonresidents, new residents to Arizona, and longtime state residents. Statistically, 9% of hunter education graduates are nonresidents. Of those 18 and older, 76% take the course for this bonus point, and only 20% identify as new hunters.
Ethically Hunting Arizona’s 10 hours of online coursework will cover the following topics:
• Responsibility, safety, skills.
• Conservation, Fair Chase, ethics, hunters’ image.
• Planning, preparation, survival skills.
• Firearm safety, handling, shot selection.
• Hunting strategies, vital shots, game care.
• Arizona hunting laws, regulations, licensing.
The course provides focused learning to hopefully help reduce hunting incidents through safety education, as well as the number of citations issued for violations that occur in the field.
The cost of the discretionary course is $150 for Arizona residents, $300 for nonresidents (who now benefit from not having to outlay travel expenses, such as gas, airfare, lodging and meals, to take the course in person in Arizona).
A student will have two opportunities to pass the course with a minimum score of 80%. The course must be passed 30 days prior to the draw deadline day for the bonus point to be valid for that particular draw.
