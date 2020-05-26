A recent piece about customer innovation in the firearm industry apparently inspired many of you to share stories where both retailers and manufacturers have turned what was a bad situation into an opportunity.
What we’ve heard has done a lot to convince me that retailers have realized that being successful isn’t a matter of hiring people solely for their knowledge. For two decades you’ve heard me push the idea that “gun counter experts” have done more to push people away than invite them into shooting sports.
The COVID-19 situation has forced everyone to adjust their perspective when it comes to looking at retail.
Restaurants owners, for example, have been forced to reduce the number of tables and guests. In response, many are creating high-end markets to compensate for lost revenues.
Other retailers are moving more of their business online, allowing curbside pickups, even experimenting with contactless shopping in their stores.
FFLs are no exception. As I wrote yesterday, they’re listening to their customers rather dictating what they can buy. No store can carry everything, but listening to the customers helps make the turnover of products more brisk. And turning inventory is the only way to guarantee your future.
But as one car company used to say “it’s service after the sell that makes for success”- and retailers are putting forth the effort. The latest example I’ve heard was a Colorado Springs dealer who’s turned to Zoom conferencing for instruction. She’s actually broadened her store’s “footprint” across the country, rather than her local neighborhood.
My personal favorite is included in today’s news section. Randy Schoeck has been a longtime figure in the printing business. For years, his company’s printed catalogs for several outdoor companies. And the COVID-19 containment measures have given his business quite a hit.
But Randy’s one of those guys who’s always looking out for his employees. And he’s creative. So…rather than try and adapt to making facemarks, he decided to put a little spin on some trending topics to keep his presses running.
He’s created Dumac Targets and offering some targets that offer shooters the chance to take their best shots at the things that are frustrating them right now. From “Murder the Murder Hornets” to “Don’t Eat Bats” to “Stop the Virus” his new targets offer shooters the chance to take aim at the whole current situation.
No one said making opportunity from adversity couldn’t have a sense of humor, right?
As we head into what is unofficially recognized as the “first official weekend of summer” - Memorial Day weekend, there’s a considerable amount of concern over how people actually spend their first warm-weather weekend.
For most of us, Memorial Day weekend is when we pause (briefly) to remember those who fought to defend our freedoms, then turn right back and get into the recreational activities we all love. We generally include friends, neighbors and family members into those festivities.
It’s a carefree weekend. And that has many business leaders very concerned.
While the COVID-19 outbreak appears to be moving to our rear view mirror in much of the country, leaders are quietly concerned that a three-day bacchanal will lead to a resurgence of the virus that could be more devastating than the initial outbreak.
One industry figure told me he attributed his company’s overall well-being to their having maintained strict guidelines. From temperature checks to facemarks, hand sanitizing and, yes, social distancing adjustments, the company had kept going.
It impacted their overall effectiveness, but seemed a fair trade-off to protect employees.
But, will the employee observe the same cautions when it comes to a holiday weekend? Will the need to “cut loose and let off some steam” mean taking unnecessarily risks?
That, fortunately, is a decision I don’t have to make for anyone other than myself. We’re staying home this weekend, but it’s because we choose to, not because we’re being told not to travel.
Many of you think the whole coronavirus thing has been overblown. I’m pulling for your being right, but I’m not ashamed to admit that I’m not going to dive into a crowd of strangers in order to prove the point.
If there’s been a time in recent memory where we could all use a long weekend more than right now, I don’t remember it.
But needing something doesn’t mean enjoying it irresponsibly, whether you’re talking about boating, biking, hiking, camping or whatever you have planned.
Be smart. Be safe.
