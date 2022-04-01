One of my favorite subjects to write about is companion planting in the garden.
Companion planting is a great way to use space efficiently by arranging plants that are beneficial to each other near each other.
Good neighbor plants nurture botanical friends with nitrogen, an important nutrient for heavy feeders such as corn and tomatoes. Good neighbor plants release certain chemicals that deter insect pests and animals from eating the plants.
However, it’s up to the gardener to be aware of plant social order when planning the garden layout.
I recently became aware of the controversy on companion planting. I’ve seen articles and blogs that criticize companion planting as habits and practices based on folklore rather than actual scientific studies to prove that carrots really do love tomatoes.
A popular book published in 1975, “Carrots Love Tomatoes” by Louise Riotte, is simply a clever way to introduce companion planting to the readers. Carrots do grow well around tomatoes, but there can be a downside if these crops are planted too close together. Tomatoes will inhibit carrot growth.
One critic was particularly harsh regarding the lack of scientific evidence in “Carrots Love Tomatoes” nor are there logical explanations as to why certain combinations of plants worked – they just did. Because the book was so popular, it became an established foundation for companion planting.
Skeptical bloggers also cite experts at various Cooperative Extension offices at universities who disagree with perceived folkloric methods of planting by phases of the moon and planting by crystals. These methods do not provide a scientific path of proof and merely rely on anecdotal experiences.
What’s wrong with anecdotal? Gary Hull, one of the original members of White Mountain Community Garden, still plants white radish next to his squash to keep squash bugs away from his plants. It works for Gary and is a popular method to discourage attacks from these horrible pests.
The three sisters method of planting corn, beans and pumpkin or squash dates to Mesoamerica and was used by many indigenous communities for hundreds of years.
The corn provides a stalk for beans to vine while providing nitrogen to the plants. The pumpkin or squash provides shade and deters animals from eating the corn. The corn stalk also provides a visual deterrent for the squash vine borer.
Many websites and publications on companion planting are great resources for the home gardener and provides a valuable basis for one’s anecdotal experience.
If it works for you, do it and if it doesn’t, don’t do it again until you figure out the true problem of why certain plants are not compatible with each other.
The internet is vast with information from hundreds of publications and seed-and-gardening-supply companies. They’re all selling products while providing useful information.
I did notice that most of the bloggers had something to sell. There might be a book or a subscription service or an affiliate product line. On one hand they criticized companion planting, but on the other hand many admitted to continuing to plant marigolds to deter pests because it worked.
Trap plants attract certain pests away from the main garden. We plant dill as a trap plant.
Recognize the bottom line: Follow the money. I’m not an expert gardener or botanist, and my philosophy is simple. Go with what works for you and enjoy the journey to have a successful and fruitful garden wishfully, without pests.
Mesoamerica — pre-Columbian societies flourished for more than 1,000 years before Spanish colonization in southern North America, central Mexico, Central America and northern Costa Rica.
