The anticipation for squash is overwhelming.
Is it me or is it something else? I keep thinking we should have more squash to harvest and it seems to be so slow this year. (Yes, I am impatient.).
Maybe it’s because I have been growing squash plants at home and I’m watching beautiful blossoms come and go. Upon investigation, I realized these were the male blossoms. Time for me to learn the difference between the male blossom and the female blossom and understand their seasonality.
Quick review: Summer squashes such as zucchini, globe squash, pattypan and yellow crookneck are quick-growing and small-fruited (genus Cucurbita) and are non-vining, bush plants (variety pepo). These are “monoecious” plants that produce flowers of both sexes. The male blossom produces the pollen (sperm) for the female blossom (ovule) that produces fruit. Both blossoms grow from the same plant and it is easy to tell the difference between the two sexes of flowers. A “dioecious” plant bears either male flowers or female flowers as two separate plants.
The male squash blossoms tend to bloom first, and female blossoms follow a bit later. The male stems are tall and thin and grow from the outer edges of the plant. The female blossoms are clustered in the center of the plant and have a slight bulge below the flower. I find it difficult to immediately discern between the two when checking the early shoots. I prefer to check the inside of the blossom to identify the sex of the flower.
The male blossom has a tall, thick stamen inside, loaded with pollen. The female blossom has a knobby stigma inside. As the female blossom begins to mature, a distinguishable fruit appears at its base. However, this does not guarantee that a mature squash will finish its growth cycle. The blossom must be fertilized to ensure proper growth to a mature squash fruit. If there is no fertilization, the fruit and blossom will turn brown and fall off the stem. So, it’s important to provide access for the pollinators to get inside each blossom to collect and transfer pollen from flower to flower.
Squash leaves get very large, and provide a canopy for the plant; however, it’s important for the fruit to get enough sun to mature. Pruning squash plants has its pros and cons. There is a camp that is against pruning squash leaves because it exposes the plant to viruses, making it vulnerable to disease and mold. On the other hand, it’s important to provide a sunny environment so the fruit can mature and stay strong. It’s important to prune enough for shade as well as for sun exposure. Be sure to clean the scissors or cutting blade with rubbing alcohol to keep it clean and bacteria free in order not to transfer diseases between plants. Keeping blades clean is a Cardinal Rule for any kind of pruning.
It is easy to help the fertilization process to ensure a crop of squashes because the pollen in the flowers is very accessible. Timing is very important because male flowers bloom earlier than the female flowers and both are open for pollination over a very short period of time. Simply collect pollen from a male flower and lightly shake some inside a female flower with a small paint brush or a Q-Tip. Either way, it’s an interesting and fun experiment and the final results are always delicious. This is the “Impatient Way” of helping Mother Nature in the garden.
Speaking of timing, the horrendous Squash bugs have arrived! (To be continued.)
