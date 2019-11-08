e planted our garlic in September around the fall equinox. A number of people feel it’s better to plant early in order to give the roots a chance to establish before the hard freezes come. It was a good call because the temperatures at night dipped into the 20’s, teens and below, but during the day, the sun gave us 50 and 60 degrees, thus keeping the soil warm. The rule of thumb for planting garlic is to plant 4-6 weeks before the ground freezes, so we were being very safe.
However, according to one of our members, Gary Hull, you can still plant garlic in November because the ground isn’t frozen yet and the garlic will establish roots before a hard freeze comes. He planted hundreds of garlic cloves in September but still has hundreds more to plant this month.
Gary is the owner of Blossom Farm and raises a variety of vegetables on his seven-acre spread in Snowflake. He’s one of the original members of WMCG, who joined in 2010 when the garden first started. Gary has been growing and developing his garden for about 18 years and sells produce at the Farmers Market in Show Low during the summer.
Currently, Gary is experimenting with planting garlic at different times of the year. In addition to planting garlic now, he will plant more garlic in February and March 2020. A few of his gardening friends and acquaintances wait until the edge of spring to plant their garlic. The claim is, the harvest date of garlic planted in February and March is three weeks later from the harvest date of garlic planted in October and November. The garlic cloves are mature and large, which defies the hard and fast rule of planting by the fall equinox.
Here’s an important key: when planting garlic, fertilize not heavily but moderately and give the cloves a dash of “mycorrhizae” in the hole before planting. Mycorrhizae is pronounced, “my-core-rye-zay,” which is a mixture of fungi and microbes that provide a healthy growth culture for the roots to absorb water and develop a colony to nourish the root as it grows. The definition of mycorrhizae is a symbiotic relationship between fungus and plant which is beneficial to both. Gary uses White Lightning (Soil Secrets) when planting garlic cloves and all seeds either by sprinkling it in the holes or dusting the seeds before planting. He also uses a mycorrhizae product called, Jellyfish (Mike O’Rizey) to lessen plant shock when transplanting starts.
Once planted, he sprays a mix of liquid fertilizers (Soil Secrets Ambrosia and Nectar) and water. He also sprinkles a granular time-released fertilizer of NPK 13-13-13 (Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium) on the soil, then covers with a mulch to retain water and protect the bulbs from wind and erosion.
More fertilizer is added when the garlic sprouts lengthy leaves in the spring and maintains a regular watering schedule. When a curly growth, known as a “scape” appears that may look like a flower, cut it and use it as a clove of garlic for cooking. Cutting the scape encourages the bulbs to mature and get larger.
This year, some of my garlic produced one bulb. Gary has no idea why that happened, but it does sometimes. He advised me to plant it and large cloves should grow from the one bulb. I’ll try it right now.
