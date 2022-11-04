The recent frost decimated the tomato plants in the high tunnel. Thankfully, most of the crop was harvested including the green tomatoes.
How to save and ripen green tomatoes: Wrap each one in newspaper and store in a dark, dry spot. They will ripen in three to four weeks. How about tasty garden tomatoes on Thanksgiving?
The beds have been cleaned and layered with green manure. Green manure is made by mowing over old plants a few times to cut them into small pieces, then using it to mulch garden beds. The green manure will break down and fertilize the soil with nutrients over the winter.
We are planting winter greens in the high tunnel this year. One bed is designated for planting winter crops (beets, lettuces, kale, mizuna, bok choy, mustard greens, parsnips, carrots and radishes) while the other beds are layered with green fertilizers and cover crops. The high tunnel is such an anomaly because during the night the temperatures inside the match the low temperatures outside. During the day when it’s sunny, the temperatures will easily surpass 100 degrees. It’s not a greenhouse which is temperature-controlled day and night. We don’t have that luxury.
We discovered a couple of new caterpillar visitors in the garden. We discovered a very unusual looking caterpillar in the monarch sanctuary milkweed. It turned out to be a white-lined sphinx moth. We also found colorful Anise swallowtail butterfly caterpillars feasting on the anise plants in the high tunnel. They were happy, we were ecstatic.
Here are a few gardening tasks for November:
- Rake the leaves and put them in raised beds or along the rows to use as a mulch. Or use small wood chips for mulching. Pine needles are good for mulching with a never-ending supply up here. There has been an argument that pine needles are acidic: True, but only when they are green. As pine needles dry out, they lose their acidity.
Pro: There is a trending belief that not raking leaves is good for the soil and provides a protective habitat for the insects, critters and microbes that survive under the blanket of leaves. This has become popular with natural landscape enthusiasts and ecologists.
Con: Homeowners with lawns argue that leaves left on lawns can cause diseases and kill the grass through sun deprivation. And to some people and especially HOAs, unraked leaves are not aesthetically pleasing.
Solution: Use a lawnmower to break leaves into smaller pieces to let the sun through as they provide a habitat for insects while feeding the lawn roots nutrients and moisture. For HOAs: Rake the leaves.
- Mulching is very important for garden maintenance. Mulch protects the soil, holds moisture, feeds the soil nutrients, protects insects and microbes, and helps prevent erosion.
- Plant perennials now for the needed cold treatment known as vernalization. This period of cold, is key to initiate flowering or bearing fruit in the spring. Garlic, flower bulbs, hollyhocks, pansies, fruit trees, carrots and kale are just a few perennials that need vernalization to flower and bear fruit.
- Plant spring flower bulbs now. Bulbs are easy to plant and maintain. Fertilize each bulb hole with NPK 10-10-10 or use your favorite organic compost. Best of all is to see the first signs of spring when tulips, hyacinths and daffodils push through barren areas with welcoming colors.
- Planting now is important because Persephone Days are approaching in the coming months of December/January. This is the time when the sun shines less than 10 hours a day and plant growth is in semi-pause.
