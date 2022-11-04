The recent frost decimated the tomato plants in the high tunnel. Thankfully, most of the crop was harvested including the green tomatoes.

How to save and ripen green tomatoes: Wrap each one in newspaper and store in a dark, dry spot. They will ripen in three to four weeks. How about tasty garden tomatoes on Thanksgiving?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.