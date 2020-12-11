We are now in Persephone Days when there are 10 hours of sun each day and plant growth slows down, almost comes to a halt. This will last a few weeks as the earth continues its orbit away from the sun and moves our hemisphere to its farthest point at the winter solstice when we experience the shortest day of the year.
Persephone Days originates from Greek mythology when Persephone, the daughter of Zeus and Demeter was kidnapped by Hades and taken to the underworld to rule as his wife. Demeter, the goddess of harvest was very despondent and in her grief, let all green things wither and die as famine swept across the land.
Zeus visited Hades and struck a deal to let Persephone return to her mother. The agreement was, she would spend four months with Hades to rule the underground. But before Persephone left, Hades fed her 6 pomegranate seeds, casting a spell to ensure her return each year. According to Greek mythology, if one eats food given to them by their captor, they will always return.
When Persephone joined Demeter, everything started growing again and the weather became warmer into spring and summer. When autumn arrived, Persephone would prepare to return to Hades during the winter months. These times of the year became the four seasons.
During Persephone Days, we usually take off and prepare for the holidays because everything, including the high tunnel is closed. But this December, we will not recognize Persephone Days as the Grants Committee meets and starts working on a new project.
We are pleased to announce that WMCG has received a $25,000 grant to create and install a new addition to the garden.
Meetings are underway to prepare an area next to the gazebo’s west side and directly behind it on the north side to install a “Demonstration Ornamental Garden.” We’re taking steps in a new direction to install and maintain a garden that is dedicated to ornamental flowers, bushes, some fruit and nut trees and various cacti succulents. The garden will include a Hummingbird Garden, Rose Garden with Infinity Walk, Annual and Bulb Garden and an Herb Garden. We will also grow within the area, a “sensory garden” so visitors can experience plants through sight, hearing, touch, taste, and smell. The garden will be easily accessible for visitors in a wheelchair or a walker and benches will be placed around the garden as well.
While The Arboretum at Flagstaff is 2.5 hours away and any botanical garden in Phoenix is 3.5 hours away, our ornamental garden will be a perfect destination to tour while visiting Show Low and the White Mountains and to learn about the many flowers and plants indigenous to the area.
Another goal is to create a sanctuary for Monarch butterflies by planting milkweed in strategic areas to provide a habitat to complete the butterflies life cycle as they continue their migration to Central Mexico and back to Canada. We will also build a specific garden area with wheelchair accessible raised beds directly across the garden road from the ornamental garden.
WMCG received the grant to install the garden and produce all educational materials from The Stanley Smith Horticultural Trust. This organization supports education and research in ornamental horticulture through grants to botanical gardens, arboreta, universities and other charitable organizations.
We welcome anyone who is interested in helping us create and install this new addition. We will definitely need the help. Send an email to: contact@wmcgarden.org or call 928-358-7067.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.