These are trying times, to say the least. The current disruptions to what we know as “normal” have many of us in a place of doing things differently or perhaps doing different things.
It’s a great time of year to try your hand at gardening. It is not only for those with the proverbial green thumb.
Benefits of gardening include:
• Physical Activity
• Outside clean air/ vitamin D
• A learning experience for children of all ages
• A healthy alternative to limit screen time
• Enjoying the fruit of the harvest and a season’s hard work
• Children are more likely to try a new vegetable if they help grow it
• It’s fun
• Fresh produce that tastes great
• Can be used to supplement current school work.
These benefits can check off the box for many challenges families may be experiencing.
With warmer weather returning to our area, we are all wanting to get outside and enjoy the sunlight. However, while more of us are staying at home for extended periods of time, we may be feeling restless. As we all work together to contain the COVID-19 virus, we can still use this time to plant a little garden or even just one cherry tomato plant in a pot. With our children at home, it provides countless different ways to connect it to their school learning. Gardens can be used with curriculum from kindergarten to high school.
There are ten basic steps to having a successful garden. Here is a short summary of the ten steps:
• Select a good location.
• Plan your garden layout.
• Grow recommended varieties.
• Obtain good seed, plants, equipment and supplies.
• Prepare and care for the soil properly.
• Plant your vegetables properly.
• Irrigate with care.
• Mulch and Cultivate to control weeds.
• Be Prepared for pests and problems.
• Harvest at peak quality.
Provided below are two links to University of Arizona Extension Publications, “Ten Steps to a Successful Garden,” and “Container Gardening in the Southwest Desert.” Each publication has advice and techniques for gardeners of all skill levels. At the end of the “Ten Steps to a Successful Garden” is a vegetable planting chart that is divided into elevations and when to best plant a certain variety. Though the second publication is focused more toward the low desert, many of the basic principles are the same, substituting plants that grow in the communities of the White Mountains specifically.
It is important to remember that gardening is a new adventure and with every growing season there will be successes and failures. Have fun and enjoy the ride and all the sweet victories of increased physical activity, healthy fresh vegetables and a fun family activity during this time of uncertainty. We hope all the best for you and your family.
