If you think January is a non-gardening month, think again. There are many gardening tasks to do in January, even when it is covered in snow.
Order seed catalogs now and get your seed orders in quickly because many popular fruit, veggies and flowers sell out fast.
It’s bothersome to go online and see “out of stock” for many popular items.
There has been a run on seed as well as canning supplies over the last two years.
As deliveries are stalled and supplies down while prices are moving up, assume shipments are not being delivered as before.
Purchase seeds now and plan to save some seeds for next year’s garden.
Here is a list of seeds that need to be started now and things to do in January:
Vegetable: onions (short day and intermediate day—need six months to mature), broccoli, cabbage, greens (kale, chard, spinach, lettuces) radishes, carrots, peas, turnips and asparagus.
Flowers: pansy, petunia, snapdragon, sweet pea and viola.
Bulbs, corms, tubers: Check them, such as dahlia, to make sure they are neither rotting nor too dry.
Christmas tree: Recycle by planting or maintain your living Christmas tree.
Tree pruning: Sharpen all garden tools, especially the pruning shears and loppers because pruning season is approaching.
More “Things to do in January”
Seed catalogs: Hit the catalogs and start mapping out your plans for the garden.
Garden planning: Don’t forget to check companion planting while you’re mapping everything out. Remember that plants have friends and enemies in the garden. Some plants help to nurture and protect their neighbors while other plants may impede and slow the growth and taste of non-companion plants. It’s important to plant friendly plants together and plant their enemies elsewhere in the garden.
Trap plants: Flea beetles are early pests that ravage young plants. From my experience, they love arugula, bok choy, Japanese mustard as well as other early greens. Plant “trap plants” around the garden perimeter to keep flea beetles and other pests from feeding on plants in the interior of the garden. It’s a shame to see the lacy patterns chewed in the leaves by these small black shiny, jumping insects. Having trap plants is a good distraction to give the interior plants a chance to mature.
Another method of controlling flea beetles is to invest in sheets of very sticky yellow paper. This will help to control the adults and slow their life cycle.
By March, or when the weather gets warmer, these little pests emerge from the soil and feed on some of your favorite early starts. Unfortunately, it’s still too early for lady bugs and other predators to come to the rescue.
Looking for gardening education before planting? Northland Pioneer College is offering the following non-credit classes at npc.edu/noncredit-classes:
• Lori George — Gardening in the White Mountains.
• The People’s Farm (White Mountain Apache Tribe) – offer hands on basic gardening experience at their farm in Whiteriver.
• Shawntel Skousen is teaching classes on food preservation.
Master Gardener Online Classes for Spring offered by UA Coconino Cooperative Extension, designed for high-elevation gardening. Registration deadline: Jan. 12. Contact: Gayle Gratop at 928-773-6112 or gaylejennifer2@email.arizona.edu
White Mountain Community Garden is accepting new and renewed memberships for 2022. We have in-ground plots and raised beds for gardeners who want to have their own garden.
We also offer memberships for those who want to help the community part of the garden through H.E.A.L.P. (Healthy Eating And Living Participation) by lending a hand and taking home fresh produce when it’s available.
For details and information, visit our website at wmcgarden.org or send an email to contact@wmcgarden.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.