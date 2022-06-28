It’s July and our tomatoes are maturing beautifully. We planted the starts early April in the high tunnel, which gives us the opportunity to plant earlier than planting in an outside garden. Once the starts are planted, we place Walls-O-Water around each young plant to provide protection from the night temperatures. WOWs also protect plants from the wind.
In the tunnel, the temperatures during the day get warm very quickly and can rise to 80+ degrees, but at night, the temperature drops commensurate with the outside temperatures of the mid 30s. A high tunnel or a hoop house is not a greenhouse, which is heated to maintain warmth at night. We’re not that lucky right now, so our WOWs help to maintain a modicum of warmth for the plant through the night.
Let’s start with first things first: There are two types of tomato plants — indeterminate and determinate.
- Indeterminate varieties grow steadily through the season and continue to gain height as they produce fruit along their side shoots. Indeterminate tomatoes provide a steady harvest through the summer. Almost all heirloom tomatoes are indeterminate and produce abundant foliage and flavorful fruit, although it takes longer to mature.
- Determinate varieties are bushy, thick with foliage and fruit. These varieties will grow to a predictable height of a few feet, which makes them an ideal candidate for growing in containers. The growing season of determinate varieties is shorter, as the fruit ripens faster.
- Hint: When shopping for tomato plants, make sure you know how each variety will grow to determine spacing. Both plants will need a strong support system such as a cage, a fence trellis, or stake.
Once the tomato plant establishes a good root system, growth is exponential, producing a strong trunk, thicker stems, and foliage. When this happens, it’s time to manage the growth patterns, which also helps to manage fruit production. Get out the clippers for pruning.
Stems and leaves grow outward and become bushy. It’s necessary to trim from the interior out to allow air flow and circulation. The interior leaves do not receive as much sun and will die back, creating air blockages. It’s important to keep these areas thinned out.
Keep the base of the plant clear and trim all leaves that are touching the ground. Tomato plants are susceptible to disease, blight and mildew from wet, soiled leaves, so keep the bottom area open and airy. Leaves touching the ground also give insect pests easy access to the plant.
When new growths on a stem suddenly appear, cut them off immediately. These are called “suckers” and do not serve a purpose except to sap energy from a mature stem. If left untrimmed, the suckers will continue to grow and can affect the quality of the fruit.
Rule of thumb: Only cut 20 percent of the plant when pruning.
Once the flowers bear fruit, check the bottoms of the tomatoes for signs of blossom end rot. This indicates a lack of calcium. Spread crushed eggshells or a calcium supplement at the base of young plants to provide this much-needed mineral as the plant matures.
Overwatering tomato plants can also exacerbate blossom end rot by impeding calcium absorption. It is necessary to follow a regular schedule of fertilizing the plants every two weeks, but be careful not to over-fertilize. As the tomato plants grow, due diligence is required to keep the plants healthy in order to produce tasty fruit.
Prune for good circulation and maintain a well-rounded balance of nutrients and water. There’s nothing like a tasty tomato to celebrate summer. Bon Appétit.
