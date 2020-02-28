White Mountain Community Garden was established in June, 2010 when a small group of master gardeners and regular gardeners, who belonged to a club called, “Gardeners with Altitude,” decided to form a community garden in Show Low.
By this time, the idea of lasagna gardening started trending based on the book by Patricia Lanza written in 1998. Lasagna gardening was an easy method of organic gardening that accomplished more with less work: “no digging, no tilling, no weeding, no kidding!”
What is lasagna gardening? It’s about making layers as in the pasta dish. In the garden, it’s layering organic material to create a healthy environment to grow fruit and vegetables without expending back breaking, physical energy. Lasagna gardening is letting nature take its course as the material breaks down into healthy soil and feeds the seeds and plants.
How to make a lasagna garden:
There are two ways to build a lasagna garden bed: Simply layering on cleared sod or doing a Double Dug bed, which entails more work at the beginning but reaps huge values at the end.
1: Rather than pull up your old plants, cut them to the soil line and leave the roots intact. Then start your layering and use the old plants in a layer. The roots of the plants are in an established environment so let them continue to feed microbes and fungi in the Soil Food Web.
2: Dig a trench about 8 inches deep and as wide and long as you want. As you dig, pile the soil at the end of the trench because it will be used for the topsoil. This is a Double Dug bed and the beauty of it is, you only have to dig once.
Making the layers:
• Clear chosen area of weeds or sod—cut to the soil line.
• Cover with layers of newspapers or cardboard to create a barrier that will eventually break down and dissolve into the soil. (Thoroughly wet each layer as you progress.)
• Add a layer of leaves, preferably oak leaves that are a great source of nitrogen for plant growth.
• Add compost—all kinds of aged manures from grass fed animals such as goat, alpaca, llama, cow and horse. Horse manure may have hay seeds which leads to weed growth.
• Add grass clippings or green matter such as vegetable scraps used for composting.
• Add another layer of leaves.
• Add 4 inches of topsoil. Mix in amendments such as Azomite (contains minerals from A-Z and mined in Utah), cleaned and shredded eggshells and additional fertilizers based on your soil tests. Tip: Sift the soil through ¼” galvanized screen to break down dirt clods, separate rocks and debris.
• Plant seeds and cover with a straw mulch or any kind of mulch to keep the moisture in as your seeds begin to germinate.
As everything breaks down below, it feeds the seeds and plant roots of the top layer. The layers actually decrease during the process so the next round is just another bit of layering the organic materials that will continue to feed your new plants. Yes: easy peasy.
TIP: Mint is an invasive herb and should be planted in containers to control its growth. I made the mistake of planting mint and the next year, it had overtaken the garden. A lesson learned from WMCG.
Announcement:
Our next meeting is Tuesday, March 10 at 1 p.m. at Solterra Senior Living, 5408 W. White Mountain Blvd in Lakeside. We’re offering a Seed Starting Class.
Registration required: Contact Nicole Peters at 480-332-3402 or ladyazmesa@gmail.com
Follow us on FaceBook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.