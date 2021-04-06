PINETOP — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) started to allow up to 50 vehicles to access Silver Creek for the April 1 opening of the “catch and keep” trout season.
Limited access was to continue until April 5 dependent on crowds. The “catch and keep” trout season will continue until Sept. 30.
The Department is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) to ensure social distancing and limit large gatherings. Following the departure of initial vehicles, additional vehicles will be allowed entry to Silver Creek as space becomes available.
Anglers should take note that statewide fishing regulations for 2021-22 have amended the statewide trout bag limit to four trout per person. The four trout bag limit applies to “catch and keep” at Silver Creek.
To offer an alternative fishing destination, AZGFD will stock Show Low Creek Meadow. Show Low Creek Meadow is a part of the community fishing program that does have special regulations. The daily trout bag limit is two trout per person, instead of the statewide bag limit of four.
“On April 1, we encourage anglers wanting to avoid a crowd to utilize Show Low Creek Meadow for a great, alternative fishing opportunity,” said Ryan Follmuth, AZGFD’s aquatic wildlife program manager for the Pinetop region.
Regardless of where anglers fish, AZGFD encourages everyone to continue practicing social distancing and spread out along the shoreline to catch those big rainbow trout.
