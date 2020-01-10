Today is the first full moon of the year, which is known as the Wolf Moon. If you want to see it rise, the time will be 5:35 p.m., direction is east northeast 62° on the compass. Find a spot where you can see the horizon with no obstruction and weather permitting, you will see a spectacular yellow-orange globe slowly rise in glorious splendor. No matter where you are, watching the full moon rise is an event.
Many cultures plant seeds according to the phases of the moon as it takes 27.3 to 29.5 days to pass in front of all 12 constellations in the zodiac. As the moon passes by each constellation in 1½ to 3½ days, different types of plants should be planted corresponding to favorable constellations and moon phases. The moon’s gravitational pull that causes the tides to rise and fall also causes moisture in the soil to rise to feed seeds as well as feed the roots of plants.
Naming the full moon for each month is as old as agriculture and used by many cultures to track the seasons. Native American tribes revere the sun and the moon and have named each full moon to correspond with the season.
• JANUARY: Wolf Moon foretells the period when wolves howl with hunger outside Native American villages; other names are Old Moon and Moon After Yule. January also starts the mating season for wolves. TIP: Test your soil’s pH.
• FEBRUARY: Snow Moon signifies heaviest snows during the winter months. The February moon was also referred to as the Hunger Moon due to the harsh hunting conditions for tribes. TIP: Order seed catalogs.
• MARCH: Worm Moon is a sign that the temperature is getting warmer and snow begins to melt, softening the ground and earthworms begin to emerge; other names are Crow Moon, Sap Moon, Lenten Moon. TIP: Map out your garden and start tomato, vegetable and flower seeds indoors.
• APRIL: Pink Moon is named for the appearance of the herb, “moss pink,” one of the earliest plants to appear; also Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, Fish Moon. TIP: Map companion plants for the garden. Start more seeds for herbs and vegetables.
• MAY: Flower Moon represents the abundance of flowers; another name is Milk Moon. TIP: Plant flower and vegetable starts, cover rows to create a barrier from insects. Soil is warm, days are long, sow seeds directly in the soil.
• JUNE: Strawberry Moon or Rose Moon—time to harvest strawberries. TIP: Continue to plant vegetable and herb seeds.
• JULY: Buck Moon is when new antlers of buck deer start growing; also known as Thunder Moon when monsoon rains start. TIP: Plant squash seeds now that the squash bug invasion is subsiding.
• AUGUST: Sturgeon Moon when fishing tribes caught an abundance of sturgeon in the Great Lakes; also Red Moon, Green Corn Moon, Grain Moon. TIP: Harvest crops, plant seeds for cooler fall crops.
• SEPTEMBER: Harvest Moon signifies harvesting an abundance of crops; also known as the Corn Moon. TIP: Save seeds from harvested crops and plant bulbs.
• OCTOBER: Hunters Moon indicates deer have fattened up and are ready to hunt to store for the winter’s food. TIP: Can, dehydrate and freeze to store food for winter. Bring in the worm bins.
• NOVEMBER: Beaver Moon and Frost Moon signifies winter preparation. TIP: Mulch the garden beds.
• DECEMBER: Cold Moon as winter sets in and days grow shorter and nights lengthen; Long Night Moon and Moon Before Yule. TIP: Sprout seeds for salads and sandwiches.
