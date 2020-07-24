The life of a Monarch butterfly is solely based on the existence of one plant in the whole universe. It’s the milkweed.
The botanical name is “Asclepias” — genus of an herbaceous perennial, flowering plant known as milkweed, named for its latex, milky substance that exudes from torn leaves or breaks in the plant. Almost all of the 200 Asclepias species are toxic to animals and humans. [CAUTION: Wear gloves if you have an occasion to handle milkweed and do not rub your eyes after coming in contact with the plant. Some people may develop an allergic reaction when the sap touches the skin so thoroughly wash your hands if you accidentally come in contact with milkweed sap.]
The milky substance contains, “cardenolides”, a type of steroid. Many plants contain cardenolides, but milkweed has a specific toxin known as “cardiac glycosides,” a class of organic compounds that increase the rate of the heartbeat. In the medical world, cardiac glycosides are used to treat congestive heart failure and cardiac arrythmias; however, their relative toxicity prevents them from being widely used.
The milky substance is a very bitter tasting deterrent to animals, but some animals persist and graze with possible fatal consequences through toxicosis. A slight dosage of toxin that is between 0.1 and 0.5 percent of the animal’s body weight may exacerbate toxicosis based on large amounts of plant consumption. The most susceptible animals are cattle, sheep and horses and there’s no proof that deer die after nibbling the flowers. Milkweed toxicity does not have an expiration date. Handling dried, dead plants can cause skin irritations and if it contaminates a food source such as hay, livestock may suffer toxicosis after eating it.
Monarch caterpillars thrive on the Milkweed leaves and the butterflies thrive on the nectar in the flowers, making the larval and adult stages of the butterfly unappetizing as a meal to would-be predators. Caterpillars experience bioaccumulation which means toxins become concentrated and make them more toxic than the host plant. Unfortunately, the caterpillars still have a lot of indiscriminate predators where hunger outweighs the taste buds, and the bitter taste only provides limited protection.
The biggest threat to the Monarch caterpillars and butterflies is worse than predators in the animal world. It’s the threat of environmental changes such as deforestation, urban sprawl, the increased use of herbicides and even changing weather patterns that interrupt and eliminate the only home for the Monarch butterflies. Progress and increased human activity have led to a 90-percent decline of Monarch populations in a single decade.
Many concerned environmentalists, farmers, gardeners and even children are getting involved in efforts to help rebuild the Monarch butterfly population by starting to grow milkweed in and around forests, parks, farmland, cityscapes, gardens and backyards. There are many efforts to plant milkweed seeds to provide homes for the caterpillars. White Mountain Community Garden is focusing on growing indigenous milkweed at various locations in our garden.
The milkweed flowers possess an array of fragrances, colors and leaf types. The flower itself is an intriguing journey into its complex morphology. The flowers have five petals that flex backwards to reveal fused male and female reproductive parts protected by a cover known as the “gynostegium” along with other parts of horned and hooded coverings. Study of the milkweed flower is an engaging botanical study in itself. If you happen to see milkweed flowers up close, the patterns and styles are absolutely incredible works of Mother Nature’s art…but do it with caution.
