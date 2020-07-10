White Mountain Community Garden grows a variety of vegetables and flowers, but we have not been successful at growing Milkweed, which is the only larval food source for monarch butterflies. As dedicated gardeners with an interest in growing produce organically, this is alarming although we have been aware of the steady decline of the migrating monarch butterfly population. The biggest culprit is the decline of milkweed due to the increased use of herbicides, illegal deforestation, urban sprawl and some changes in weather patterns.
Last week, a group of intrepid gardeners and hikers embarked on a local trek to look for milkweed in the wild along the Old Hatchery Trail near the offices of the Arizona Game and Fish Department in Pinetop. The pursuit was purely for observation and to learn more about the plant because a couple of people in the group (including me) had not seen actual milkweed plants and flowers.
Isn’t it interesting that only one kind of plant can support the fragile life of one kind of butterfly? The life cycle of the monarch butterfly is truly fascinating because it takes four generations to migrate from regions as far north as Canada to a warmer climate in California or Mexico for the winter.
Wrap your brain around this: The lifespan of an adult monarch butterfly is two to six weeks for the first, second and third generations. The fourth generation, known as The Big Traveler, will fly 3,000 miles to a location in Mexico or California to roost for six to eight months until it’s time to start the four-generation cycle again.
A female monarch butterfly will lay a single egg on a milkweed leaf. She can lay as many as 100-300 eggs in a day; therefore, it is important to have an abundance of milkweed plants to support millions of migrating butterflies.
The first generation begins in February and March as it takes four days for an egg to hatch. The larva/caterpillar eats its way out of the egg casing and immediately feasts on its milkweed leaf for about two weeks. At the end of two weeks, the caterpillar is fully-grown and finds a place to attach itself in a protected area to hide from predators. The caterpillar spins a silken pupa that hardens into a protective shell to begin its chrysalis stage. Over the next 10 days, the caterpillar goes through a transformation/metamorphosis and emerges as a beautiful black and orange butterfly with distinct markings. The adult butterfly can now flitter about feeding on the nectar of countless flowers, thus spreading pollen from one plant to another and helping each plant continue their life cycle of reproduction. It’s amazing to watch Mother Nature at work — quite a humbling experience.
The second generation is born in May and June and the third generation is born in July and August. The fourth generation is born in September and October and migrates thousands of miles to warmer climates to roost in trees for the winter.
When spring arrives, the butterfly starts the migration back to northern regions, continuing the life cycles of new generations. Not all monarch populations make major migrations such as butterflies in Australia and New Zealand. Some populations in Florida, the Caribbean, Central and northern South America do not migrate.
Worldwide, monarch butterflies are not scarce, but over two decades, the long-distance migrating butterfly of North America has experienced severe decreases in population due to a decrease in their only food source. What is it about milkweed that’s so uniquely exclusive to this butterfly? (To be continued.)
