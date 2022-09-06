The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) placed the migratory monarch butterfly on the “red list” of threatened species and categorized it as “endangered”, which is two steps from becoming extinct. The group estimates that the population of monarch butterflies in North America has declined between 22 percent and 72 percent over 10 years, depending on the chosen measurement method.
Digging deeper into the problem, an important factor pointing to depopulation is the decline of milkweed, the only habitat that supports the monarch life cycle. The increased use of herbicides and insecticides, illegal deforestation, urban sprawl, and some changes in weather patterns contribute to the decline of milkweed and the decline of migratory monarch butterflies.
There are two groups of monarch populations — the Eastern Monarch and the Western Monarch — with the Colorado Rocky Mountains as the dividing point between the two groups. The Eastern Monarch is the larger of the two, and travels from the northern reaches of Canada down to the mountainous central state of Michoacan, Mexico. The Western Monarch travels to the southern and central California coasts and returns to the northern United States along the Canadian border. Arizona is a waystation for the western group of monarchs.
It takes the monarch four generations to complete the journey from south to north and back to the south. The lifespan of an adult butterfly is two to six weeks for the first, second and third generations. The fourth-generation butterfly, known as The Big Traveler, will fly 2,500-3,000 miles to Mexico or California to overwinter for six to eight months. Thousands of butterflies enshroud trees in the forests during the winter months. By February or March, they begin the migration to the north and start the four-generation cycle again.
A female butterfly mates and lays a single white egg about the size of a pin head on the underside of a milkweed leaf. She can lay from 100 to 300 eggs during her life. The eggs will hatch in 3-5 days.
The larva hatchling measures less than 1 centimeter (.039 inch) and is almost invisible when it emerges from the egg. It will grow to 5 centimeters (1.96 inches) in 11-18 days as a large, multi-striped caterpillar, continuing to feast on the milkweed plant.
Each stage of growth is called an “instar” and the larva will try to find a protective area to spin a silken cocoon for the pupa or chrysalis instar of 8-14 days. While in chrysalis, the caterpillar develops into an adult and emerges as a butterfly in a complete metamorphosis life cycle.
There are four kinds of milkweed at our elevation. The most common at WMCG is the Arizona Milkweed known as Asclepias angustifolia, native only to Arizona. The leaves are narrow with a delicate white flower. Broad leaf milkweed such as A. tuberosa (Butterflyweed), A. asperful (Antelope Horn Milkweed) and A. speciosa (Showy Milkweed) are found in several areas up here. As the milkweed matures, oleander aphids (yellow monsters) cluster on the leaves and stems to suck the juices from the plants. Fortunately, ladybugs and lacewing larvae feed on the incredibly fast-reproducing aphids. (Isn’t Mother Nature sublime?)
We have a designated Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary where Arizona milkweed plants appeared almost overnight. We plan to cultivate the area with more seeds to increase milkweed coverage and provide a larger waystation to attract more monarchs as they migrate toward California. We hope our contribution will provide two steps away from extinction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.