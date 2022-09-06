The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) placed the migratory monarch butterfly on the “red list” of threatened species and categorized it as “endangered”, which is two steps from becoming extinct. The group estimates that the population of monarch butterflies in North America has declined between 22 percent and 72 percent over 10 years, depending on the chosen measurement method.

Digging deeper into the problem, an important factor pointing to depopulation is the decline of milkweed, the only habitat that supports the monarch life cycle. The increased use of herbicides and insecticides, illegal deforestation, urban sprawl, and some changes in weather patterns contribute to the decline of milkweed and the decline of migratory monarch butterflies.

