HEBER — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is seeking information about the recent poaching of an adult mule deer buck near Heber, Arizona. The mule deer buck was found near Borrow Tank off Forest Road 210 in Game Management Unit 4B. It had been shot with a firearm and left to waste on either Oct. 24 or 25, 2020.
“The public will play a vital role in finding who is responsible,” said AZGFD Wildlife Manager Justin Winter. “This is not the act of a hunter. Poaching is a crime. It is stealing wildlife from the citizens of Arizona. It is important for anyone with information to come forward and help Game and Fish bring those responsible to justice.”
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department’s Operation Game Thief hotline at (800) 352-0700, or visit www.azgfd.gov/ogt, and refer to case #20-003559. Callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,500 from AZGFD’s Operation Game Thief Program. All callers are confidential and can remain anonymous upon request.
