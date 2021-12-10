PHOENIX — Once again, Arizona hunters have stepped up in a big way in their support of wildlife conservation efforts across the state.
More than 22,000 applicants recently took a chance to draw an additional hunt permit-tag for elk, mule deer and white-tailed deer, while generating revenue that will bolster a variety of programs funded through the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD).
The monitoring and maintenance of water catchments and wildlife law enforcement patrols and investigations are just a couple of examples of programs that benefit from such funding.
The deadline to submit applications for the limited-entry permit-tag seasons was Dec. 3. A total of six limited-entry permit-tags (two for each of the three species) were made available for this initial draw.
All successful applicants since have been notified by telephone. Those who were not chosen will not receive correspondence from the department.
These new big game hunting opportunities are discretionary and not to be confused with the annual draws that are conducted in February, June and October.
A limited-entry permit-tag application does not preclude a hunter from applying for any other hunts throughout the year or impact bonus points. Animals harvested during limited-entry permit-tag seasons are excluded from annual bag limits.
Today’s conservation efforts wouldn’t be possible without the continued support of sportsmen and sportswomen. As a result, wildlife and habitat management programs have restored and maintained sustainable wildlife populations for all to enjoy. AZGFD appreciates the ongoing support of all outdoor enthusiasts.
AZGFD will update customers about future limited-entry permit-tag seasons through its website (www.azgfd.gov), e-newsletters, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
