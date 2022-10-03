October is that dividing month when warm weather still exists, but a freeze is approaching fast. The first frost date is always a waiting game, never a sure bet of when it will happen. Shorter days and colder nights slow vegetables such as tomatoes, eggplant and squash from ripening compared to a few weeks before. Right now, we’re harvesting potatoes, sweet potatoes and winter squash. Eventually, we’ll have to quickly harvest green tomatoes and ripen them off the vine.
Meanwhile, it’s time to either put the garden beds to rest and sow a cover crop to restore, repair, and improve soil structure for the next growing season; or plant seeds to extend the growing season with winter crops. When extending the season with cool-weather crops, the soil is boosted and amended with organic mulches to protect soil microorganisms from the cold. The longer they work, the more your soil will benefit.
Another indicator of approaching cold weather is the full moon, known as the Hunter’s Moon, which will rise in our area at 6:04 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. The full Hunter’s Moon indicates the time to hunt prey in preparation for the cold winter ahead. Deer and other animals have fattened themselves over the summer for the approaching winter months. The light from the bright moon at night helps to hunt animals while they are at their fattest.
We are currently lining up seeds for planting in the fall for winter crops. This year, we are using the high tunnel to extend the season, and members are invited to help manage the plants by covering them at night and uncovering them during the day. The high tunnel is not a heated greenhouse. The temperatures during the night inside are just as cold as the outside. The temperatures during the day can get up to 80 degrees and beyond, so we need to monitor the plants.
We are planting many winter greens such as bok choi, mustard plants, kales, lettuces, brassicas (cabbage family), snow peas, chards, arugula, mizuna and some root vegetables. We are reserving a row or two for planting cover crops to give the soil a rest and replenish it for repair and restitution.
The time to plant garlic is approaching very fast. Garlic needs to experience “vernalization” to grow properly and develop bulbs in the spring. Vernalization is the required period of exposure to low temperature during the winter months to trigger bulb production.
The garlic cloves need fall planting to give them time to set roots in the warm soil before winter sets in. During the winter, the garlic goes dormant in the frozen ground. In the spring when the soil warms, the garlic develops tall stalks and the bulbs grow as the day lengthens into 14 hours of warm soil.
There are two types of garlic: softneck and hardneck. Hardneck garlic develops a stiff, center stalk with a curled top called a “scape”. This is actually the flower and needs to be cut, in order to help the bulb continue to grow. The scape can be used as regular garlic for cooking and flavoring food. The softneck does not have a scape and its flower buds become small garlic seeds or tiny bulbs close to the base of the bulb. Both kinds of garlic need vernalization during the winter.
Did you know that elephant garlic is not garlic? It’s a leek.
Next Meeting: Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil, Show Low.
New times: Board Meeting 9-10 a.m. (everyone invited). General Meeting with a featured speaker – 10:30 a.m. to noon.
