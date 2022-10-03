October is that dividing month when warm weather still exists, but a freeze is approaching fast. The first frost date is always a waiting game, never a sure bet of when it will happen. Shorter days and colder nights slow vegetables such as tomatoes, eggplant and squash from ripening compared to a few weeks before. Right now, we’re harvesting potatoes, sweet potatoes and winter squash. Eventually, we’ll have to quickly harvest green tomatoes and ripen them off the vine.

Meanwhile, it’s time to either put the garden beds to rest and sow a cover crop to restore, repair, and improve soil structure for the next growing season; or plant seeds to extend the growing season with winter crops. When extending the season with cool-weather crops, the soil is boosted and amended with organic mulches to protect soil microorganisms from the cold. The longer they work, the more your soil will benefit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.