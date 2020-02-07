RIM COUNTRY — I’m a sitting and a waiting on a stream bank.
The pinyon jays clearly view me with suspicion. Perhaps they think I’m after their seed stash.
They get through the winter without long-distance migration by stashing thousands of pine seeds in secret hiding places. They share the locations with their mates, but otherwise keep it quiet. Somehow, they can remember thousands of such stashes. They’re vital to the reproduction of the pines in their territory, since every year some of those hidden, widely-spread seeds sprout.
So I’m troubled knowing we have 80 percent fewer pinyon jays than in 1970, when I was young and foolish with the whole world ahead of me. My father was a workaholic city manager I didn’t understand. Back then, I didn’t pay much attention to anything so fleeting and fast and frail as pinyon jays.
Alas, it’s not just the pinyon jays. We’ve lost a third of the birds in North America since I graduated high school — some 3 billion birds.
This dismaying figures stems from the patient, meticulous efforts of volunteers like Dave Hallock and 15 Rim Country volunteers who took part this past December in the National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count.
This year, the 15 local volunteers turned out in the frosty chill to tromp the same paths as last year, carefully recording both the number of different species and the number of individuals. Over a 24-hour period, the volunteers counted 85 species and 2,441 individuals – the second lowest number in all the 16 years they’d been walking across their 15-mile-wide circle, which includes Tonto Natural Bridge, Whispering Pines, Diamond Point Shadows and on down to Oxbow Hill.
The study documenting the 30 percent national decline was published in the journal Science. It drew on thousands of bird counts by such citizen scientists. The studies also relied on more recent radar studies of migrating birds between 2007 and 2017. Cornell Lab of Ornithology biologist Ken Rosenberg served as the lead author for the massive study. The dramatic decline likely stems mostly from habitat loss, although an even more unnerving crash in insect populations probably played a role. Pesticides, house cats and climate shifts all contributed.
Birds that depend on grasslands and meadows were the hardest hit, declining by 70 percent. They probably suffered most from changes in industrialized agriculture, heavy on herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers.
Only a few groups thrived. For instance, the number of waterfowl like geese, ducks and swans increased by about 50 percent – probably thanks to government and hunter-funded efforts to protect their habitat. Waterbirds like herons, egrets, gulls and rails as well as native birds that don’t migrate nearly held their own. However, already stressed populations of shorebirds dropped another 30 percent.
Otherwise, the survey showed an across-the-board disaster for birds, especially migrants.
Some 60 percent have significantly moved their ranges to the north, reflecting the global warming trend. Some had adapted, most have dwindled.
The local bird counters said a cold snap could have reduced numbers right before the census. Still, they found many of the usual species – like dark-eyed juncos, scrub jays, golden eagles, bald eagles, kestrels, Cooper’s hawks, kingfishers, Cassin’s kingbirds, white-throated sparrows and even a good-luck roadrunner. They found a wonderful assemblage of winter loiterers on the Green Valley Park Lakes – including northern shovelers as well as canvasback, ring-necked and ruddy ducks. For the first time, they recorded a crackling goose. These smaller cousins to the Canada geese breed way up in Alaska, but wound up this winter in Payson, nibbling on the grass in Green Valley Park.
I’m trying not to think too much about the 3 billion missing birds.
No, I just want to sit here and give the jays something to screech about.
And maybe think about my dad – who spent his whole life as a city manager, before discovering birding in his retirement. He was an engineer type – so his passion for birds came as a surprise to me, fresh evidence of how little I knew. One of his proudest accomplishments was landing a big grant from the Army Corps of Engineers to dredge and restore a freshwater-tidal lagoon, to help save the shore-nesting least tern.
Dad and I spent the last few months of his life sitting on the shores of his lagoon, counting birds and hoping for a glimpse of a tern, wheeling on the breeze.
At this moment, I spot a bald eagle cruising down the canyon. We’ve brought the bald eagles back from the brink – mostly by banning DDT, which caused a fatal eggshell thinning as it moved up through the food chain. The eagle drifted on down the canyon out of sight, scarcely moving his wings. Not many trout in the creek to swoop down on, in the long winter between stockings. But Payson’s balmy so far as he’s concerned, on vacation from the 30-degree-below-zero Alaskan temperatures on the summer breeding grounds.
Dad would love the eagle.
I think suddenly about Ilana, my granddaughter.
I need to get her up here, to sit on the banks of the East Verde – waiting for the eagle and perhaps even the belted kingfisher. They dive into the water with their eyes closed to snap up little fish. The mated pair works together to dig a nest hole in the streambank. They have worked out their issues. The guy does most the digging. The female does most the nest sitting. For weeks he brings back most of the food for the five to eight nestlings, snapped up one blind dive at a time.
I will not wait to show Ilana– or they’ll be gone. But I shall not tell her about the 3 billion missing birds. It would make her sad.
Besides, she might ask how we let this happen.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
