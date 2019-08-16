Extending hospitality to others has long been a tradition in the West. In earlier times, a traveler stayed at someone’s homestead and helped with the work in exchange for food and an overnight. In these days, many of our mountain residents have chosen to make a living from providing food and shelter. In fact, here in the White Mountains, towns are called bed and breakfast communities. Numerous charming places for overnighters grace our Mountain.
Action is the name of the game during summertime. Cooler weather and outdoor adventures beckon. Part-time residents and visitors fill the mountain. dollars are welcomed; they give local businesses the ability to continue functioning year round for all the rest of us, and our guests have everything they need to spend time in a beautiful part of nature while learning more about the world and themselves in ways not available in the cities.
Exchange is also nature’s highly evolved mode of commerce. Bugs, birds and bats feed on nectar and pay for their sustenance by pollinating plants. No one creature of any kind takes more than it needs. Everything has food and shelter. It’s about the all-ness of Mother Nature nurturing herself in the process of giving and receiving.
Vegetation is the basis. A wet winter and now warmer weather with summer rains perpetuate growth. In the wild, vegetarians eat lush plant life; carnivores eat vegetarians; flowers fill the landscape, and bugs appear as flowers bloom; birds abound to keep bugs at bay. A grand scheme of organized chaos called the process of life bursts into being on our mountain every summer.
Today some friends and I are out to enjoy the beauty and interactions in our lush summer landscape. Our ultimate goal is to hike a ways into Sheep’s Crossing, but now that we are heading that way, we see cumulus clouds building over the mountain peaks and wonder if that plan will unfold. Sunshine comes and goes. Pools of water here and there are evidence of last night’s rain. Streams flow through green meadows.
A wildflower patch on the southwest corner of HW 260 and Sunrise turnoff catches our attention. Maybe we’ll hike, maybe we won’t. There’s a whole exciting interactive world that exists right here in this small area. I’m sure the stunning colors catch the eye of many travelers, but the amazing interplay of tiny animals with these plants mostly goes unnoticed. Today I’m with two friends who have brought magnifying glasses and cameras with macro lenses. We three love spending time among the flowers enjoying a close-up world most people don’t see. I’m glad to have companions along who have lots of patience and love to get in the middle of it all.
The whole process of photographing nature takes me on a deeper journey into the diverse lives on our amazing planet. Telephoto lenses allow me to witness tender moments without disturbing wildlife; a wide angle lens gives me a deeper appreciation for the interrelatedness of one thing to another; and macro photography gives me a glimpse into the infinite layers and realities of the many tiny worlds within our world. Video in all three modes allows me to create films which tell incredible stories about nature. What I continually witness is that everything thrives in a process of relationship and exchange. Nothing exists by itself.
Colors, designs, shapes, fragrances, and actions greet us as we step out of the car and slowly find our own little spots within the flower patch. I walk down the road a ways where red penstemon, yellow columbines, larkspurs, small mixed sunflowers, scarlet gilas, purple asters, tiny daisies, and thistles to name a few, fill the right-of-way. Cars slow down, pull up to the stop sign, then turn onto HW 260, a noisy phenomenon I’d rather avoid when I’m out in nature, but I soon lose myself in another world and hardly notice them.
A butterfly catches my attention first. A painted lady inserts her long proboscis into the middle of a thistle. I sometimes wonder if this delicate action tickles the plant. Then I see a rufous hummingbird competing with a hummingbird moth for larkspur nectar. The hummer is too much for the moth and it soon moves to feed on thistle plants in which the rufous does not seem interested. I watch for awhile to enjoy the overall scene, then photograph the action with my telephoto lens.
My macro lens brings the tiny, mostly unseen insects into focus. Minuscule creatures live in their own little worlds and go about their business inside the crooks and crannies of a plant. A ladybug stands out on a stem. As I focus on her, I can see that a tiny black and white ant is right next to her. Numerous smaller bugs are tucked into crevices all over this nodding groundsel plant (type of sunflower).
Thistles seem to attract many varieties of bugs, including spiders. They all try to hide from me and it takes time and patience to get the images I want. The depth of field is very shallow with the chosen camera setting I’m using, but I keep at it and finally get some of the images I’m after.
I finally glance up, notice my friends are back at the car, and realize time has flown. I join them and we head out toward Sheep’s Crossing, our original target area. Just down the road, however, a herd of pronghorns catches our attention way out in the grasslands. Time for the telephoto lens again. What a difference in their numbers today versus the newborns last summer, sparse as a result of a dry winter. Although the monsoons are late, we are finally beginning to get some rain. Summer grasses are thick and healthy, and many young fawns accompany the does. They are nearly hidden as they lie in the lush foliage, full and content.
Clouds are moving fast and the sky is getting darker. We head on past Sunrise Lake and the ski run while beginning to realize that our earlier hunch is probably right. Hiking may be out of the question today because of the looming storm. When we get to Sheep’s Crossing a strike of lightning clinches the decision. We decide instead, that this is a perfect day to enjoy a drive across logging road 409 which winds through dense forests of new aspens already grown over 25 feet high in the 7 years since the Wallow Fire. Here and there the landscape opens up to display wide vistas across the mountain and finally climbs up into denser forests of mostly pine and spruce.
The first open vista brings into view the wide expanse of grasslands that includes Crescent and Big Lakes and stretches eastward to reveal Escudilla Mountain. As beautiful and peaceful as the landscape is, it is the sky which catches my attention. Water-laden and showing dark on the bottoms, white fluffy clouds contrast with blue splotches of sky. In the high winds they are moving fast creating interesting shapes in the sky and projecting shadows across the grasslands. We drive on as another storm approaches us from the west, finally making the whole sky dark which contrasts with bare aspen trees still standing where the fire of 2011 raged.
On we go until another expansive stretch of grasslands opens up the countryside and we can see both Mt. Baldy in the west and Escudilla Mountain to the east. Tall native bunch grasses and multitudes of small flowers, yellow, purple, white, red, and blue dot the entire landscape. My views of a macro world have become a wide angle experience, but interaction is still the name of the game and there’s no doubt now, the sky is the energetic part of it all. We stop at a small catchment pond where we have extensive vistas of land and sky all around us. It is past lunchtime. I’ve had many meals in many different dining rooms all over the world, but this kind of dining experience is one of my very favorites. We munch our sandwiches as we gaze at the amazing world all around us.
Raindrops begin falling, and as we leave the open space and re-enter aspen laden forests, rain pours down and eventually turns into hail. Lightning strikes all around us with immediate claps of thunder, indicating the close proximity of the strikes. We’re most grateful to be in a car and not out exposed on a trail. The late monsoons are finally having a day of it, and I wonder where all the little critters are taking shelter.
By the time we get to Mexican Hay Lake, we’re mostly out of the storm. For the first time in several years, we see some pools of water in the shallow depression that was formerly a lake. We reminisce about a herd of elk we once saw here running through the shallow water, their backlit splashes filling the air with sparkling diamonds. If the rain keeps up, maybe the lake will fill again.
The day is already growing late, and we could have been disappointed and gone home when we had to give up our hike, but thankfully I was with friends who are flexible and love almost any experience in nature. From a morning of close-up encounters in a macro-world, we have traveled through an expansive and diverse landscape accompanied by rain and hail.
Now away from the storm at a lower elevation, we stop again along the roadside and have another opportunity to film flowers and bugs. Even though by now the veil of darkness is beginning to fall, action continues around bluestem pricklepoppy plants. Paper-thin petals flutter with the slight breeze. Bees continually come and go from flower to flower. As the light fades, I notice bees snuggling down around a flower’s intensely yellow center. I walk through the dense growth to check out some Indian paintbrush. When I come back by the poppy plants, I notice that the petals are beginning to close for the night with the bees inside. I’m touched to see how this delicate poppy follows the hospitality rules of the west. Its soft sensuous white petals fold around the bees like the finest silk sheets, and nectar befitting a queen, will be available for breakfast. As I head for home, I smile to myself. I love experiencing the give and take of life on our mountain and I’m pretty sure that this common flower just might be the our most elegant B&B.
Barbara Davis is a published author on books about birds of the Southwest. She grew up on a cattle ranch in southeastern Arizona and now lives in a cabin surrounded by nature and wildlife in the White Mountains. “My deepest gratitude goes to Kathleen Varhol who graciously sponsors this column in loving memory of her parents, Clarence & Elizabeth Ramel, who loved and appreciated nature.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.