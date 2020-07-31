The intermingling ways of nature
Show us how to live.
The soil, the plants, the bugs, the trees
And wildlife have much to give.
We humans were the last to come
And thought it was all for us.
We’ve upset the delicate balance
And created quite a muss.
Our minds can get us back on track
When we add the wisdom of the heart.
To consider every life
Is the only place to start.
Tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, and fires
Are screaming that something is amiss
World scientists explain the truth of it.
We humans are being remiss.
Now Covid is here and changing us all
Nature again is giving us warning.
The virus spreads fast and kills as it goes.
We’re becoming a species of mourning.
The answer for this and all the rest
Lies deeply in each heart.
Concern for others and ourselves
Each one doing one’s part.
The simplest things are hard to do
When ego is our guide
Me Me Me thinking
Is why so many died.
Put on that mask or stay at home.
We can turn the world around
Pay attention to our Mother
Before we run aground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.