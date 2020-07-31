Raccoon peeks out of tree
Photo courtesy of Barbara L. Davis

The intermingling ways of nature

Show us how to live.

The soil, the plants, the bugs, the trees

And wildlife have much to give.

We humans were the last to come

And thought it was all for us.

We’ve upset the delicate balance

And created quite a muss.

Our minds can get us back on track

When we add the wisdom of the heart.

To consider every life

Is the only place to start.

Tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, and fires

Are screaming that something is amiss

World scientists explain the truth of it.

We humans are being remiss.

Now Covid is here and changing us all

Nature again is giving us warning.

The virus spreads fast and kills as it goes.

We’re becoming a species of mourning.

The answer for this and all the rest

Lies deeply in each heart.

Concern for others and ourselves

Each one doing one’s part.

The simplest things are hard to do

When ego is our guide

Me Me Me thinking

Is why so many died.

Put on that mask or stay at home.

We can turn the world around

Pay attention to our Mother

Before we run aground.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.