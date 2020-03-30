PINETOP — The Arizona Game and Fish Department will allow up to 43 vehicles to access Silver Creek for the April 1 opening of the “catch and keep” trout season, and will stock additional incentive trout at Woodland Lake in Pinetop.
The Department is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) to ensure social distancing and limit large gatherings. Following the departure of initial vehicles, additional vehicles will be allowed entry to Silver Creek as space becomes available. Limited access may continue until April 5, depending on crowds.
In addition, similar to last year, heavy winter rain and snow events in the White Mountains increased stream flows and likely washed many of Silver Creek’s stocked rainbow trout downstream, so lower catch rates are expected. To maximize angler success, AZGFD will stock Woodland Lake in Pinetop with incentive (larger than normal) fish.
“On April 1, we encourage anglers to skip Silver Creek and head to Woodland Lake for a great, alternative fishing opportunity,” said Ryan Follmuth, AZGFD’s aquatic wildlife program manager for the Pinetop region.
AZGFD encourages anglers to continue practicing social distancing and spread out along the shoreline to catch those big rainbow trout.
