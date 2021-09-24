PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) anticipates offering up to $1,500,000 in grant funding through the federal Clean Vessel Act for various boating facility improvements.
This federal program has a focus on public boating facilities specifically intended to accommodate sewage associated with boating activities. Funding for the grant is provided by federal taxes on the sale of equipment related to fishing and boating, and on motorboat fuel. Under this program, anglers and boaters who pay these fees and taxes directly benefit from the grant funding. These funds are allocated annually back to each state to support and develop facilities used by these same anglers and boaters.
Agencies, marinas and individuals eligible for the grant funds are those with legal ownership or control of public boating facilities on any Arizona public waterway where pumpouts, pumpout boats, dump stations or floating restrooms are common or needed.
Grant funds are awarded through a competitive application process, and applications are reviewed and rated on the basis of department priorities, project feasibility, and overall merit as they relate to the current needs of the boating public. Actual federal funds available will vary depending on the number of applications received. Multiple grant awards are anticipated. No state funding is currently available through these programs.
Grant applications must be received at AZGFD’s Phoenix headquarters no later than 5 p.m. (MST) on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
The FY 2022 grant application form and the FY 2022 grant application manual, which includes more information on eligibility, scoring criteria and how to apply for the grants, will be posted soon at the department’s boating facilities web page at www.azgfd.gov/boatingfacilities.
GREER, Ariz. — The next public meeting of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission will be Friday, Sept. 24, at the Greer Community Center, 74 Main Street, in Greer, Ariz.
The meeting begins at 8 a.m.
A complete agenda and more information on viewing the meeting, or speaking to the commission, can be found here or at at https://www.azgfd.com/agency/commission/meetingagenda/.
View draw results, check your bonus points, update your credit card information and apply for hunts issued though the draw system when available. Hunters may apply using the application service when it is available.
The department encourages all applicants to sign up for a free AZGFD portal account. The secure account allows customers to manage and view their draw applications, license history, bonus points in the “My AZGFD Dashboard” section. A portal account also provides convenient access to the online license purchase and draw application systems.
AZGFD portal accounts now are the sole source for finding out draw results and viewing bonus points. Customers are encouraged to create a portal account at accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register, as family account features are now available, and complete the required fields. Draw results no longer will be provided through the automated phone system. Customers still have the option of finding out their draw results by waiting for hunt permit-tags to be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.
AZGFD accepting applications for 2022 spring hunts
The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is accepting applications for 2022 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for spring turkey, javelina, bison, bear and raptor capture.
To apply, click on the “Apply for the Draw” button above. For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 8 of the “2022 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison, Bear and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet. Printed versions of the booklet will soon be available at all license dealers statewide.
The deadline for the department to receive all applications is 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
In the meantime:
• Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license (or combination hunt and fish license) to apply online for a hunt permit-tag. That license must be valid on the last day of the online application period (Oct. 12). Licenses are available online, and at any AZGFD office or license dealers statewide. Note: When purchasing an Arizona hunting (or combination hunt and fish) license online, the license number will appear at the bottom of the customer’s receipt. Don’t throw it away! That license number will be required as part of the draw application process.
• Know your Department ID or Customer ID. This is a must to submit an application. There are three ways to locate a Department ID or Customer ID: Log into your AZGFD portal account, and click on “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard;” check your hunting or combination hunt and fish license if it was purchased online; or call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Check your AZGFD portal account. This is the perfect time to review your personal data, including your application history and total bonus points (bonus, loyalty, hunter education). If something seems amiss, call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Plan to purchase PointGuard. This allows hunters to surrender their hunt permit-tag(s) for any reason without losing their bonus points. A portal account is no longer required to purchase PointGuard. Information: www.azgfd.gov/pointguard.
