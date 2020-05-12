Having spent most of my life traveling to cover news, I have no problem saying that nothing has ever impacted me as deeply as the coronavirus lockdown.
Health problems, budget constraints and weather included, nothing has ever cramped my work to this degree.
While the country appears, depending on the time you check, to be tearing itself apart either due to the disease or disagreements over what to do about it, I’ve been chilling out at home. Don’t know about other reporters, but I need a road trip.
It’s especially true if you’re in an industry where the outdoors aren’t just important, they’re critical. Close the ranges, boat ramps, parks and outdoor stores and there’s not a lot to write about.
Fortunately, it appears we’re beginning to get back to some form of normalcy in some parts of of the country, at least when it comes to the outdoors.
Whether it’s for better or worse isn’t something I’ll speculate on. But I’m certainly thankful for the opportunity to get some fresh air that’s not flowing through my backyard.
If you read through today’s news content, you’ll see several states are making reopening announcements regarding their parks and outdoor recreational facilities. Read through them carefully and you’ll notice they’re almost all contingent on everyone following social distancing and other health rules. If people decide they’re not going to play by those rules, it’s a safe presumption those facilities will close faster than a Venus flytrap on an unsuspecting fly.
Ruger held their earnings call regarding their Q1 2020 results on Thursday. They’re markedly improved over 2019, so you can expect Friday’s anti-gun media to report something to the effect that “fear is great for the gun industry.” The fact Ruger will be absolutely certain to say that the COVID-19 problems didn’t significantly impact Q1 in that call will be forgotten. Not because it’s not true, rather because it doesn’t fit the narrative.
Anti-gun politicians and media types want people to believe that fear sells guns. I’d counter that argument that awareness sells them. Once people realize that the police can’t protect them in emergencies, they experience something I call “a blinding glimpse of the obvious” — if the police can’t protect me, it’s up to me to protect me and mine.
That’s not pandering fear, that’s simply recognizing the facts.
And it’s certainly not belittling the jobs police and other first responders do — even in “normal” circumstances. They work in tough conditions for ridiculously low wages because they believe people deserve protection from criminals, and they’re willing to take on that job.
Today puts us one day closer to a cure for coronavirus and a return to life as normal as we can make it. Neither can come quickly enough for me. I’m beyond weary of writing about cancellations/postponements, potential shortages, industry collapses and financial challenges.
Personally, I’d much rather write about fishing, boating, hiking, biking, canoeing or any of our great outdoor activities.
But….we’ll keep you posted.
