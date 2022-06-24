Pathways to Adventures

The early settlers used our nation’s original highways for trade and exploration; passage over water has always been an essential part of human life.
Today, these pathways to adventure provide us with opportunities to discover new places and connect with the beauty of nature. You can fish or float its currents in popular watercrafts enjoyed by people of all ages.
Why not experience the serenity of nature and exploration while paddling, relaxing and enjoying the breeze?
History of paddle sports: Yesterday and today
The emergence of the kayak dates back at least 4,000 or 5,000 years. The kayak was created by the Inuit, Yupik and Aleut tribes from Greenland, Canada and Alaska.
These tribes would construct the kayaks out of a variety of material such as animal skins, bones and wood. The first kayaks were primarily used for hunting and transport.
The word kayak actually means hunter’s boat; they were ideal for hunting because of their stealth nature.
Today, kayaks have developed into a much lighter and more resilient boat, in an array of colors, styles and lengths to choose from. Many kayak aficionados claim that kayaking is good for the soul. In fact, it may be good for the soul, but it is also beneficial for the body providing tremendous physical and mental benefits.
For thousands of years, the canoe has been a staple of life and civilization providing an important means of transport for exploration and trade. Explorers Lewis and Clark, in their journals, recounted how easy it was to navigate treacherous water with the canoes used by the natives, because they were able to pull the canoes out of the water and carry them to less dangerous territory.
“I have seen the natives near the coast riding waves in these canoes with safety and apparently without concern where I should have thought it impossible for any vessel of the same size,” the explorers’ journal states.
Canoes are now widely used for competition and pleasure, such as racing, whitewater, touring, camping and general recreation. Recreational explorers prefer canoeing because it is not only a fun social and family activity, but they can experience the wilderness without having to worry about getting wet. For the fitness minded, canoeing can be an energy-intensive exercise and burns a surprising amount of calories.
Paddleboards seem to be newcomers in the watercraft world; actually, its earliest roots trace back to the 18th century or earlier. Native Hawaiians frequently paddled along the Pacific from island to island in their wooden paddleboards for trade and transportation.
The modern applications of stand-up paddle boarding, or SUPs as some call them, emerged in the mid-20th century with the radical popularity of surf culture in the 1960s. California was the first to welcome SUPs around 2000 when it caught on instantly among the locals.
Today, SUPs have spread across the country and are enjoyed by millions of people. They are not only a fun activity to do on oceans, lakes, rivers and bays, but they are also a great full-body core workout.
Which is best?
By design, the speed of kayaks and canoes relies on their lengths. The longer the craft, the quicker it will go. Kayaks are generally more lightweight than canoes of the same length, and they usually move faster and are easier to transport and maneuver than canoes of the same length.
On the downside, kayaks are less stable. Some people may have problems getting in and out of them, and they tend to tip over more easily than canoes of the same length.
But most people find kayaking instantly easy because the basic skills can be quickly mastered. Yes, you may go round in circles a few times trying to figure out how the paddles work, but if you are in a stable, beginner-friendly kayak, you’ll be cruising in no time.
Paddleboarding, in comparison, isn’t quite so easy to pick up. It requires a degree of balance and confidence to avoid falling in, and it can feel wobbly for a little while. Also, an efficient paddle technique takes a little more time to control.
SUPs are designed to be paddled standing up, kneeling or even sitting. The varied paddle positions offered by SUPs are highly appealing to those who lack flexibility or get uncomfortable sitting for long periods.
Although paddle boarders don’t necessarily go round in circles as beginner kayakers do, they can do a lot of zig-zagging! With practice, however, paddle boarding will become much easier and you’ll find yourself enjoying the sport more.
So which is best, a kayak, canoe or paddle board? It depends on what you desire. Each of these boats is unique and serves different purposes.
Want more speed, maneuverability and paddling ease? A kayak will do. Want more comfort, stability and space? A canoe is your pick. Want more adventure and challenge? Try a paddle board.
Why not get out and give it a go this weekend? Throw your watercraft in the back of your truck, head out to the closest body of water and experience your own pathway to adventure.
